Residents in several parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, are facing growing difficulty accessing dispenser water as shortages spread across supermarkets and retail outlets in multiple districts.

Findings by PREMIUM TIMES on Friday showed that supermarkets and vendors in areas including Life Camp, Wuye, Kubwa, Karishi and Guzape reported low or completely unavailable supplies of dispenser-bottled water, with some attributing the situation to disruptions in supply and production.

The shortage appears to be affecting commonly used dispenser water brands widely consumed in Abuja households and offices, including CWAY.

Dispenser-bottled water is widely used in homes, offices and small businesses across the nation because it is considered more affordable and convenient for regular consumption than repeatedly purchasing smaller bottled water.

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Many households also rely on it as a cleaner and easier alternative to sachet water and untreated tap water.

Shortage spreads across districts

In Life Camp, around the Berger Yard Clinic axis, checks at two stores showed that dispenser water had been unavailable for some days.

Some attendants at the stores told PREMIUM TIMES they had not received fresh supplies in nearly two weeks.

A similar situation was observed at another supermarket around the Family Worship Centre area in Wuye, where residents said supply had become irregular in recent weeks before worsening over the past week.

One staff member at the supermarket said suppliers had repeatedly delayed deliveries.

“They have been going on and off for almost a month, but for the past week, there has been no supply at all,” the staff member said.

A resident in Wuye also told PREMIUM TIMES that deliveries had become inconsistent in recent weeks.

“Sometimes they bring it, sometimes they don’t,” the resident said.

In Kubwa, supermarket operators also confirmed that dispenser water had become scarce.

At least two supermarkets visited by PREMIUM TIMES said they had not received new stock in about a week.

In Brick City, Kubwa, a resident told PREMIUM TIMES that although she managed to buy dispenser water on Monday, she had been unable to get another one since then.

According to her, one supplier alleged that distributors were withholding supplies because they planned to increase prices due to rising fuel costs.

Another store owner, Ismaila of Hassan Stores in Arab Road, Kubwa, told PREMIUM TIMES that he had also contacted distributors over the shortage.

“The people that normally supply the water told me they don’t have it for now, but they said they would let me know when it is available,” he said.

The shortage appears to have spread to other parts of the city.

At Karshi, around the market area, a supermarket visited by PREMIUM TIMES also had no dispenser-bottled water available.

Although PREMIUM TIMES made efforts to speak to a staff member at the supermarket, he declined to comment on the situation.

Residents lament rising hardship

Checks at a supermarket in Amaka Mall, Guzape, revealed the same issue.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES, Desmond Ogio, a resident of Guzape, said he had visited several supermarkets without success.

“I have gone twice today looking for dispenser water in supermarkets around Amaka Mall, but they don’t have it,” he said.

According to him, one supermarket attendant attributed the scarcity to unspecified production challenges.

“She said it was production issues and asked me to check back in the evening,” he added.

Mr Ogio described the experience as physically and emotionally exhausting.

“It has been incredibly frustrating and exhausting. Today alone, I have had to leave the house twice in search of dispenser water, but I still couldn’t get any,” he said.

“I eventually had to buy bottled water, which is more expensive. The scarcity has caused unnecessary hardship for people in the neighbourhood, and it is worrying that access to ordinary drinking water is becoming difficult.”

Although the exact cause of the shortage could not be independently verified as of the time of filing this report, multiple residents and supermarket attendants referenced supply or production-related issues.

The scarcity has raised concerns among residents who fear that prolonged shortages could further increase living costs amid existing economic pressures.