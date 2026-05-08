The Managing Director of Rite Foods Limited, Seleem Adegunwa, has been named Industrialist of the Year by Vanguard Media Limited, in recognition of his bold leadership, entrepreneurial foresight, and the company’s disruptive impact on Nigeria’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector.

The award was presented at a high-profile ceremony held at the Convention Centre of Eko Hotel and Suites on Friday, 24 April 2026. The event drew an influential audience of business leaders, policymakers, and industry stakeholders, highlightingthe significance of the honour.

Under Mr Adegunwa’s leadership, Rite Foods has redefined competition in the FMCG space, challenging legacy dominance and reshaping consumer expectations through a relentless focus on innovation, quality, and accessibility. From pioneering product formats to building culturally resonant brands, the company has consistently set new benchmarks, transforming how Nigerians engage with everyday food and beverage products.

This recognition aligns with the spirit of World Creativity and Innovation Day, themed “Recreating Tomorrow Today” a philosophy deeply embedded in Rite Foods’ operations. By combining cutting-edge manufacturing with insight-driven marketing, the company has not only accelerated growth but also influenced industry direction, earning its place as a market leader.

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Commending Adegunwa’s achievements, Editor of Vanguard, Eze Anaba, highlighted his role in driving strategic expansion, strengthening nationwide distribution, and embedding a culture of continuous innovation. He noted that Rite Foods’ growth has created significant employment opportunities across its value chain, from production and logistics to retail and supplier networks.

Receiving the award on his behalf, Head of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability, Ekuma Eze, described the recognition as a validation of the company’s mission to redefine the industry through homegrown excellence.

“This honour reflects the work we have done in challenging conventions and delivering products that resonate with consumers. It reinforces our belief that Nigerian companies can compete at the highest level on quality, innovation, and leadership,” he said.

Rite Foods’ rise has been driven by a portfolio of standout brands that have disrupted traditional categories. Its Bigi range of carbonated soft drinks has carved out a strong market presence with bold flavours and value-driven offerings, while Fearless Energy Drink reshaped the segment by introducing a first-of-its-kind PET bottle format before expanding into cans.

The company’s Sosa Fruit Drink and sausage brands have further strengthened its position by tapping into evolving consumer lifestyles with convenience, taste, and variety.

Beyond products, Rite Foods has differentiated itself through strategic consumer engagement leveraging platforms in entertainment to build deep cultural connections. Its long-standing sponsorship of Nigerian Idol, spanning Seasons 6 through 10, reflects a commitment to nurturing talent and contributing to national development.

Today, Rite Foods stands as a testament to the power of Nigerian enterprise—combining world-class manufacturing at its Ososa facility in Ogun State with a forward-thinking mindset that continues to disrupt, innovate, and lead.