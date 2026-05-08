The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has denied reports alleging that the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, was removed as chairman of the forum following an emergency meeting of governors in Abuja.

The denial came amid growing speculation triggered by reports on Thursday night claiming that members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors’ forum had voted to oust Mr Uzodinma over alleged financial mismanagement and dissatisfaction with his leadership style.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the Director General of the PGF, Folorunso Aluko, the forum described the reports as “false and misleading,” insisting that no such decision was taken.

“The attention of the Progressive Governors Forum has been drawn to a false and misleading report circulating in some media platforms alleging the removal of its Chairman, His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodinma, CON,” the statement said.

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The forum maintained that no meeting was convened where the issue of Mr Uzodimma’s removal was discussed or approved, stressing that he remains the substantive chairman of the body.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Progressive Governors Forum states categorically that the report is entirely false, baseless, and without an iota of truth,” the statement added.

According to the forum, its secretariat had no knowledge of any resolution removing the Imo governor from office.

“The PGF secretariat has no record of, and is not aware of, any resolution removing the Chairman. His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodinma, CON, remains the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum,” it stated.

The forum also sought to reassure members of the ruling APC and the public that it remains united and focused on its responsibilities despite the controversy generated by the reports.

It subsequently urged the media and the public to disregard the claims.

The report

The rebuttal followed reports by Arise News on Thursday night alleging that about 20 APC governors held an extraordinary meeting at the Ogun State Governor’s Lodge in Abuja where a decision was allegedly reached to remove Mr Uzodimma as chairman of the PGF.

According to the reports, governors from several states, including Ogun, Bayelsa and Enugu, were said to have attended the high-level meeting.

Sources quoted in the report claimed that the governors arrived at the decision following allegations bordering on financial mismanagement, loss of confidence and what was described as high-handedness in the administration of the forum.

The reports further alleged that Mr Uzodimma had repeatedly failed to provide satisfactory explanations over some financial issues that allegedly raised concerns among members of the forum.

It was also claimed that immediately after the purported decision was reached, the governors informed President Bola Tinubu of the development.

No official confirmation

According to the reports, the president was also alleged to have lost confidence in Mr Uzodimma’s leadership of the forum, although no official statement from the presidency corroborated the claim as of press time.

The reports further stated that a new chairman of the forum could be announced soon, with the Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, allegedly being considered as a possible replacement.

The Progressive Governors Forum serves as a platform for governors elected on the platform of the APC to coordinate policy positions and political strategies within the ruling party.

Mr Uzodimma, who is serving his second term as governor of Imo State, became chairman of the forum in 2023 following the resignation of former Kebbi State governor, Atiku Bagudu, after his appointment as Minister of Budget and Economic Planning by Mr Tinubu.