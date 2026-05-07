Suspected fighters of Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) have reportedly hit a military base in Magumeri Local Government Area of Borno State, killing two soldiers and injuring a commanding officer.

According to security sources, the attack occurred on Wednesday night.

In a post on X, security analyst and conflict researcher Malik Samuel identified the attacker’s military base as “109 Special Forces Battalion.”

Mr Samuel said the attackers also killed four members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF).

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The security analyst said the soldiers “put up a brave fight against the ISWAP, forcing the group to retreat.”

“Special Forces soldiers never run from Boko Haram,” he said. “Imagine if more of them were deployed against the group.”

The Nigerian Army has not issued any official statement about the attack.

This is the first time that ISWAP terrorists have targeted military positions in Magumeri.

In January, ISWAP claimed to have targeted a patrol of the Nigerian Army between Gubio and Magumeri, destroying a military truck and killing and injuring the soldiers on it, according to jihadi analyst Philip Brant.

In a late-night attack on 23 November 2025, ISWAP said terrorists attacked a CJTF position in Magumeri, killing the local officers and burning the camp, including the residence of the district head.

Both ISWAP and Boko Haram have continued to wage war against the Nigerian state, targeting military formations and civilian populations.