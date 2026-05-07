The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has appointed experienced domestic tactician Abdu Maikaba and youth development specialist Eboboritse Uwejamomere as head coaches of the country’s U20 and U17 male national teams, respectively.

The appointments come as the federation seeks to revive its age-grade teams after inconsistent performances in recent years.

Approved by the NFF Executive Committee following recommendations from the federation’s Technical and Development Committee, the appointments place two coaches with different backgrounds in charge of Nigeria’s most successful youth teams.

Maikaba will lead the Flying Eagles, while Uwejamomere takes charge of the Golden Eaglets.

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The changes come at a crucial period for Nigeria’s youth football structure, which has struggled to maintain consistency despite the country’s reputation as one of Africa’s leading producers of football talent.

Dwindling fortunes

The Flying Eagles reached the quarter-finals of the 2023 FIFA U20 World Cup under Ladan Bosso, defeating hosts Argentina in the round of 16 before losing to South Korea. However, the team failed to replicate that run two years later in Chile under Aliyu Zubairu.

The team has also struggled to maintain the continental dominance once associated with Nigeria’s U20 side.

The Golden Eaglets have faced similar difficulties. Nigeria, winners of a record five FIFA U17 World Cup titles, failed to qualify for the last two editions of the tournament in 2023 and 2025.

The team will also miss the 2026 edition in Qatar after failing to qualify for the U17 Africa Cup of Nations, where Africa’s representatives for the World Cup will emerge from.

The recent decline has raised fresh concerns over the direction of youth development in Nigerian football.

Former Golden Eaglets coach Nduka Ugbade guided the team to the quarter-finals of the 2023 U17 Africa Cup of Nations, but they lost to Burkina Faso in a match that decided qualification for the World Cup.

His successor, Manu Garba, also struggled to restore the team’s dominance at the continental level.

Against that backdrop, the NFF appears to have opted for experience and technical continuity.

New Direction

In a statement announcing the appointments, the federation highlighted Maikaba’s experience in the domestic game and his previous involvement with the national youth teams.

“Maikaba, who has managed several of Nigeria’s prestigious clubs, has also previously coached the U17 Boys’ National Team, known as Golden Eaglets. He was assistant coach of the U20 Boys, Flying Eagles, during the period Paul Aigbogun served as head coach,” the federation said.

Maikaba is widely respected in the Nigerian Premier Football League for his work with Enyimba FC, Kano Pillars, Plateau United and Wikki Tourists.

One of the high points of his coaching career came in 2017 when he led Akwa United FC to Federation Cup success, ending the club’s long wait for a major domestic trophy.

Uwejamomere’s appointment signals a slightly different direction for the Golden Eaglets, with the NFF appearing to prioritise technical analysis and structured youth development.

The federation noted that the new U17 coach “has served as coach-analyst with the senior men’s national team, Super Eagles, for many years now.”

It added: “He is presently head of academy at wave-making Sporting Lagos FC, which recently gained promotion back to the NPFL, and worked as analyst with the senior women national team, Super Falcons, as well as academy youth development coach at Millwall FC, Gillingham FC and Nottingham Forest FC in England. He was also head coach at Abeokuta-based Stormers FC.”

Analysts say the contrasting profiles of the two coaches suggest the NFF is seeking to combine domestic league experience with modern player development methods as it rebuilds the country’s youth football pipeline.

Nigeria’s age-grade teams have historically produced several future internationals, including Nwankwo Kanu, Victor Osimhen and Mikel Obi.

The immediate challenge for both coaches will be restoring consistency and competitiveness to teams that once dominated African and global youth football but have struggled to maintain those standards in recent years.