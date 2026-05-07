Amnesty International Country Director Isa Sanusi said on Thursday that the public focus must shift toward state governments concerning press freedom in Nigeria.

“We focus more on the federal government than the sub-nationals,” Mr Sanusi said, adding that attention should “focus our scrutiny on the states.”

While Mr Sanusi commending the International Press Institute (IPI) for blacklisting two state governors alongside the then Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun, for their attacks on the press, Mr Sanusi called for more stringent measures.

He called for sanctions on governors and “boycotting those attacking the media.”

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He said this at a workshop for journalists in Abuja, organised by the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), and Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS).

The workshop was held to commemorate the 2026 World Press Freedom Day with the theme, “Shaping a Future, a Peace, Promoting Press Freedom for Human Rights Development and Security”.

Speaking during a panel session aimed at assessing the impact of critical investigative journalism on human rights protection and nation-building, Mr Sanusi lauded the media’s efforts in Nigeria.

He said, “Without the media, we will be blind or deaf and cannot make good choices, especially in governance.”

Yet the media is facing an existential threat, particularly from state governments, Mr Sanusi stressed.

Nigeria ranked 112 with a global score of 46.81 in the world press freedom index according to Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

Journalists continue to face harassment in Nigeria. For instance, the Nigerian police charged Fejiro Oliver, the publisher of the state-based Secret Reporters, with cyberstalking for calling Delta State Governor Sherif Oborevwori and a senator’s names on social media.

Hiliary Ogbonna, the Senior human rights adviser to the NHRC, who represented the Executive Secretary, Tony Ojukwu, said the commission receives reports relating to attacks on journalists, restrictions on civic space, intimidation of media professionals, and misuse of laws to suppress critical reporting.

These actions undermine constitutional democracy and weaken public trust in institutions, he said.

Mr Ogbonna said the commission will continue to investigate and seek redress for those who have been harassed.

The International Press Institute (IPI) Nigeria blacklisted two governors and the then-Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, for violations of press freedom and democratic norms.

The IPI unveiled the “Book of Infamy,” naming Governor Mohammed Bago of Niger State, Mr Egbetokun, and Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State for their roles in press crackdowns in 2025.

Mr Bago was blacklisted following his order to close Badegi 90.1 FM, the detention of a People’s Daily correspondent, and the reported assault of a Voice of America journalist by one of his commissioners.

The IPI also cited Governor Eno for media repression after he barred Channels TV reporters from the state’s press centre in response to their report on his undemocratic comments.

The IPI blacklisted Mr Egbetokun for overseeing a culture of impunity within the police force, specifically regarding the frequent harassment and assault of journalists by officers.

More solutions for press freedom

Matthew Ojoduma, a journalist who was held in detention in the Benin Republic for 10 months, sharing his experience, admonished journalists to stay away from crime and be resolute and resilient in their work.

Echoing Mr Ojoduma’s advice, the Director, Corporate Affairs and external linkages of the NHRC, Fatimah Mohammed, told the participants to carry out their work within the confines of the law and remain ethical.

CJID’s press attack tracker

As part of its solution to fight against press attacks, the CJID officially launched the Press Attack Tracker (PAT West Africa). The Executive Director of the CJID, Akintunde Babatunde, encouraged journalists to use the tracker to report attacks.

Also, the resident representative of the KAS, Moritz Sprenker, urged journalists to “keep going. Keep asking those difficult questions.”

“Keep defending the space for open and especially effect-based debates. Your work matters, and it makes a difference…Journalism is more than a profession; it is a cornerstone of democratic systems.”

Similarly, the Chief Executive Officer of CJID and Publisher of Premium Times, Dapo Olorunyomi, said press freedom is a central pillar in the construction of a democratic democracy and the lifeblood of a democratic democracy.

“I want you to care, not just to celebrate press freedom, but to fortify it, and in doing this, we must protect women and their rights through legal reform and security reforms. We must build sustainable media models that resist capture and collapse. And we must counter disinclusion without compromising policy,” he added.

He called on the participants to allow the lessons from the workshop to translate the passions into ideas that are more practical and more effective.

The representative of the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Dili Ezughah, noted that the government recognised that journalists operate in increasingly difficult environments.

He called for more collaboration between the government institutions and civil society organisations to overcome the challenges, including misinformation, online harassment, economic pressures, and safety concerns.