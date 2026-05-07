Governor Dauda Lawal was honoured with the National Social Safety Nets Coordinating Office (NASSCO) Award of Excellence for inclusive governance and social protection delivery in Zamfara State.

The governor received the award at the NASSCO stakeholder engagement with local government chairmen held in the Transcorp Congress Hall, Abuja.

The National Social Safety Nets Coordinating Office (NASSCO), a Federal agency under the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, implements social safety-net programs to protect and empower vulnerable populations.

In his remarks at the stakeholder engagement, Governor Lawal commended the Federal Government of Nigeria, the World Bank, and other development partners for supporting ongoing reforms to strengthen Nigeria’s social protection architecture.

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He said, “I must commend the expansion of the National Social Register and the integration of the National Identification Number (NIN) to improve transparency, efficiency, and accountability in service delivery.

“This engagement is timely and strategic. In Nigeria, especially in conflict-affected states like Zamfara, social protection has shifted from welfare to a vital tool for governance, security, poverty reduction, and community resilience.

“In Zamfara State, insecurity causes displacement, livelihood disruptions, food insecurity, and economic impacts, increasing vulnerability of women, children, the displaced, disabled, and rural communities.

“Social protection interventions must be better coordinated, transparent, data-driven, and targeted to ensure resources reach those who need them most.

“Distinguished participants, Local Governments are the closest government tier to the people. Their role in community engagement, grassroots mobilisation, data validation, identity support, and intervention monitoring is vital. The national social protection framework must work with Local Government leadership to implement it.

“The integration of NIN with the National Social Register boosts credibility, reduces duplication, enhances transparency, and improves intervention efficiency. But technology alone won’t solve challenges without strong local governance, accountability, and stakeholder collaboration.

“Zamfara State supports efforts to enhance coordination among Federal, State, and Local Government, and to strengthen collaboration with development partners and agencies involved in social protection.

“I believe inclusive development should go beyond cash interventions to include livelihoods, skills, agriculture, healthcare, education, financial inclusion, and community resilience, helping vulnerable populations move from dependency to sustainable participation.”

Presenting the award of excellence to Governor Lawal, Dr Funmi Olotu, the National Coordinator of NASSCO, stated that the recognition reflects his administration’s efforts and dedication to improving social protection and promoting inclusive governance.