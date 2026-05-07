The National leadership of the Accord Party on Wednesday declared support for the re-election of Governor Alex Otti of Abia State in 2027, citing his developmental strides in the state.

The National Chairman of the party, Christopher Imumolen, made this known during an interview with reporters after his visit to Mr Otti, in Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area of Abia.

Mr Imumolen, a professor, said the party was impressed by the governor’s performance in infrastructure, education, healthcare and other sectors.

He said the party decided to support Mr Otti beyond political affiliations because governance should be centred on development and the welfare of the people.

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“So we are here today to appreciate the governor, to thank him for what he is doing, and to also stand with him.

“We know election is drawing closer, and we are saying that if he has done this much, we believe that as a party, we should stand with him, we should fight with him, and ensure that there is continuity, even after 2027.

“We are supporting the governor, and that is simple; we are giving support to him in the Accord Party,” he said.

Mr Imumolen added that the best way to appreciate Mr Otti’s leadership was to support his return for a second term.

He further pledged that his party would work closely with Mr Otti and would align with his leadership and direction in Abia.

“We are in a country where politicians will say something today, and tomorrow they will say another.

“So we have said that we will support and work with the governor, and that is our word, and we are standing with the governor, 100 per cent,” Mr Imumolen said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the national and state leadership of the Accord Party paid the governor a visit in Nvosi.

In his remark, the National Secretary of the Accord Party, Mukhtar Abdallah, said that the party’s national leadership had directed its Abia chapter to work with the Labour Party for the progress of the state.

“On behalf of the Accord Party, I want to assure you that no candidate will be contesting in Abia State.

“The National Chairman has directed the state executive of the party to join hands with the Labour Party and work for the good of the people of Abia,” Mr Abdallah said.

Otti reacts

In his remark, the governor thanked the party for the visit and commendations, noting that politics should not be viewed as warfare.

He said that the essence of governance was the welfare and security of the people, adding that political actors should be able to acknowledge good governance irrespective of party differences.

“People think politics is warfare where one is on one side and another is on the other side. Far from it.

“The whole essence of politics is about the welfare and security of our people,” Mr Otti said.

The governor said that many political parties could achieve more through collaboration rather than dissipating efforts through unhealthy rivalry.

Also speaking virtually, the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Nenadi Usman, commended the Accord Party for supporting good governance in Abia rather than engaging in unnecessary criticism.

Ms Usman said Mr Otti had demonstrated inclusive leadership by working for all residents of the state, irrespective of political affiliation.

She said that such cooperation among political parties would strengthen democracy and encourage leaders to deliver more dividends of democracy.

The National Secretary of the Labour Party, Acho Obioma, described the visit as a testament to the achievements of the Otti administration.

According to him, the governor has projected Abia in a positive light through purposeful leadership and people-oriented governance.

He said that the governor remained open to working with individuals and groups willing to contribute to the development of the state.