Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has expressed the confidence that God and the Abia people will support him to secure a second-term mandate in 2027, in order to complete ongoing developmental projects.

Mr Otti made the remark, on Tuesday, when he received members of the Old Students Association of the Federal School of Arts and Science, Aba, in Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa South LGA.

He said that Abia remains “God’s own state” and expressed the confidence that God would enable his administration to complete the mandate entrusted to it by the people.

“About 2027, we don’t let it distract us, but you have a point, primaries will happen within the month and elections will be next year.

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“We know that Abia people know what is good for them because it’s all about politics and I’m not too sure that there is someone that would want to throw away what is good.

“God doesn’t have unfinished business or unfinished projects, so we are confident that we will complete the project that we have been asked to do by Abians,” he said.

Mr Otti commended the association for renovating one of the hostels in their Alma Mater, describing the gesture as commendable and worthy of emulation.

He also thanked the association for choosing Abia as the venue for its biannual meeting, saying that the decision reflected the improved security and peaceful atmosphere in the state.

Speaking on power, he said that his administration supported Bart Nnaji’s vision in achieving stable electricity through the Aba Integrated Power Project.

He disclosed that the government had signed an agreement with the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company and was at the point of payment to acquire the Umuahia ring-fence from the company.

According to him, the arrangement would enable Geometric Power Limited to extend electricity supply to the remaining eight LGAs in Abia Central and Abia North Senatorial Districts.

“So, there is excess power and with an additional turbine, it will be able to generate 188 megawatts.

“The whole idea is to take excess power from Aba to the other eight LGAs,” he said.

The governor further said the government had established the Abia State Electricity Regulatory Agency to regulate electricity operations within the state.

Earlier, the President of the Old Students Association of the Federal School of Arts and Science, Aba, Tony Ejieji, commended Mr Otti for what he described as “transformational projects across the state”.

Mr Ejieji said the improved security in Abia informed the association’s decision to hold its biannual meeting in the state.

He also disclosed that the alumni had embarked on the renovation of one of the hostels in the school as part of its efforts to give back to the institution.

Mr Ejieji expressed the optimism that the ongoing infrastructural and power projects in the state would continue under Mr Otti’s leadership.

(NAN)