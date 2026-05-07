Enugu State Government has unveiled plans to build a 660MW coal-fired power plant in the state, starting from July this year, as part of Governor Peter Mbah’s administration’s strategy to actualise its vision to grow the state’s economy from $4.4bn to $30bn.

This was even as the Organised Private Sector Nigeria (OPSN), an umbrella body for Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA); Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN); Nigerian Association of Small-Scale Industrialists (NASSI); Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME), and the Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA) endorsed the governor for a second term in office.

They said he had made them proud as a private sector player himself by his outstanding leadership that had “strengthened confidence in Enugu as an emerging destination for investment, commerce, enterprise development, and living.”

Governor Mbah spoke during a solidarity visit by OPSN, Enugu State, to him at Government House, Enugu, on Wednesday.

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Mr Mbah recalled that Enugu State, under his leadership, was the first subnational to set up an electricity market following the Constitution and Electricity Act amendments that effectively transferred power from the Exclusive List to the Concurrent List, thus paving the way for states to participate in all the power value chain, namely generation, transmission, and distribution.

“But we have gone beyond just setting up the electricity market to now being interested in producing the electricity here. I am pleased to inform you that in July we are going to be breaking ground for a 660MW coal-fired power plant.

“The outlay in terms of time for building the plant is 24 months. So, our target is to commission that power plant 24 months after the groundbreaking in July.

“What that simply means is that post-2027, you will not have your power go off in Enugu, whether for businesses or for residential. You are also going to have affordable electricity because it is going to be by far the cheapest in the country.”

The governor allayed concerns normally associated with coal, citing the low sulfur content and high calorific value of Enugu coal, standing at about 7,000 kilocalories per kilogramme.

“The interesting thing about our coal is that we have the best quality of coal in the world. Our sulfur content is less than 0.5 per cent. With 1 per cent you are happy, but this one is 0.5 per cent. The only country that comes close is Japan.

“So, instead of just exporting our coal, we are going to be benefiting from it by adding value, generating electricity with it,” he said.

He said the project was not a knee-jerk decision, as his administration had taken about two years to undertake the necessary studies and also secure coal assets to guarantee unhindered supplies to the plant.

Mr Mbah equally listed investment in security, establishment of a one-stop shop for prospective investors, the ongoing construction of a technology incubation centre, and partnership with the Nigerian Communications Commission to build an Artificial Intelligence Institute as part of his administration’s strategy to further improve the Enugu business environment and prepare for the future.

“In four years from now, AI will contribute $20trn to the global economy. We just do not want Enugu State to miss out on such huge funds. We want to be at the epicentre, not just as consumers, but as producers,” he stated.

OPSN had earlier endorsed Mbah and called for improved power supply, expressing the need for the sustained implementation of harmonised taxes and levies, continuous improvement in access to land, affordable financing, and technical support for SMEs, among others.

Speaking, the Convener, OPSN, Enugu, and Chairman, NECA South East Zone, Ugochukwu Chime, expressed the group’s satisfaction with the Mbah administration, citing security, improved infrastructure, transportation, hospitality, social services, and other enablers of business and investment.

“We particularly commend your administration’s significant investments in security, because we all know that business only goes to secure and peaceful destinations, urban renewal, and city expansion developments.

“The construction and rehabilitation of strategic road networks have improved mobility, enhanced access to commercial centres, and stimulated economic activities across the state,” Chime stated.

Mr Chime said Governor Mbah, by his exploits, had made it imperative for more private sector players to join politics.

“Organised Private Sector is particularly proud that you are one of its distinguished products. Your private sector background, where practical and common-sense decisions prevail, has enabled you to appreciate the critical role of businesses in economic growth, job creation, and improved welfare of the people,” he said.

Other speakers, including Dr Ifeanyi Okoye of NECA; founder of Peace Group of Companies, Dr Maduka Onyishi; ECCIMA President, Nnanyelugo Onyemelukwe; ECCIMA Vice President, Princess Egbo; and Chairman of Wilson Group, William Agbo, lauded Mbah for turning the state’s fortunes around as a centre for business and investment.

Some of the members used the opportunity to present several made in Enugu products to the governor.