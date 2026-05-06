The International Press Institute (IPI) has announced plans to launch a global campaign against the governors of Niger and Akwa Ibom states, Mohammed Umaru Bago and Umo Eno, as well as former Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, over actions it says undermine press freedom in Nigeria.

Musikilu Mojeed, President of IPI Nigeria, disclosed this on Wednesday at the launch of the institute’s office in Abuja.

He said the three individuals had earlier been blacklisted in IPI Nigeria’s “Book of Infamy” for conduct deemed hostile to media freedom.

Speaking at the event, Mr Mojeed described the new Press Freedom hub as a strategic asset that would provide a secure space for collaboration, innovation, and coordinated advocacy.

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“More importantly, this Press Freedom Hub represents a renewed commitment to our core mandate: defending press freedom, advancing independent journalism, and ensuring the safety of journalists across Nigeria,” he said.

“It will serve as a centre for advocacy, dialogue, policy engagement, and continuous assessment of the state of media freedom in our country.”

Mr Mojeed, however, noted that persistent threats to press freedom must temper the celebration of the new facility.

“You will recall that in December 2025, IPI Nigeria named three individuals in our ‘Book of Infamy’ for actions that undermine press freedom: the Governor of Niger State, Mohammed Umaru Bago; the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Bassey Eno; and the former Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun,” he said.

“At the time, we deliberately refrained from launching a broader campaign out of deference to the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, who attended our annual conference and requested time to intervene. We allowed space for engagement, dialogue, and corrective action.”

He expressed disappointment that no meaningful steps had been taken.

“Regrettably, no such action has followed. The concerns that led to their inclusion remain valid, unaddressed, and ongoing,” he said.

“Therefore, from this platform—the new home of press freedom advocacy—we are announcing the escalation of our efforts. IPI Nigeria will initiate a global campaign to hold these individuals accountable until concrete corrective steps are taken.”

He added, “We do not take this decision lightly. But silence in the face of persistent violations is not an option.”

Mr Mojeed emphasised that the new hub symbolises a shift towards a more structured and assertive phase of advocacy.

“This is not just a building; it is a statement that the defence of press freedom in Nigeria is entering a new phase—more coordinated, more visible, and more resolute,” he said.

“We call on government, civil society, media professionals, and the international community to partner with us in building a media environment that is free, safe, and truly independent.”

Commissioning the facility, Amina Salihu, Deputy Director at the MacArthur Foundation Africa Office, commended IPI Nigeria for its impact and effective use of resources.

She described the institute as “a dependable ally and partner” and stressed the media’s central role in sustaining democracy.

“The press is the information infrastructure that every democracy depends on. Without an independent media, democracy cannot endure,” she said.

Dignitaries at the event included Garba Shehu, former Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity; Ambassador Lawal Abdullahi Kazaure, former Chief of Protocol to the president; Ahmed Shekarau, Group Chief Executive Officer of Media Trust Limited and Secretary of IPI Nigeria; Aliu Akoshile, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of NatureNews; IPI Nigeria Deputy President Fidelis Mbah; Treasurer Hadiza Sani; Executive Director (News) at the Nigerian Television Authority, Ayo Adewuyi (represented by Omini Oden); former FRCN Director of News Hussaina Akila; and retired NAN deputy editor-in-chief Ameena Sani, among others.