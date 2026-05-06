The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday held a media chat in Abuja, addressing simmering land disputes in the capital as well as deepening political tensions within the opposition camp and beyond.

At the heart of his briefing was a renewed push to enforce land regulations in the FCT, with the minister insisting that illegal developments, particularly shanties and unapproved structures, would face demolition regardless of public sentiment.

Mr Wike dismissed what he described as emotional appeals from religious leaders and residents opposing planned developments around Jabi Lake, stressing that urban planning decisions would be guided strictly by law and the Abuja master plan.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the ongoing demolition and renovation at the Jabi Lake created confusion and panic among business owners. Environmentalists also raised concerns that some of the land around the lake is meant to be a green area and not for construction.

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In a video that has now gone viral, Sarah Omaku, a senior pastor of Family Worship Centre in Abuja, knelt on the pulpit and appealed to Mr Wike not to allocate the Jabi Lake for private development.

However, the minister during the media chat, said he’s not “moved by emotions.” Mr Wike said his administration would prioritise public policy that favours economic gains over personal interests.

He explained that portions of the Jabi Lake allocated for world-class projects had been left undeveloped and had now become shanties.

“For 15 years, nothing happened. We cannot continue like that. If you are not ready to develop, we will take back the land and give it to those who are serious,” he said.

He added that he will not tolerate disorder in land administration, warning that enforcement actions would be intensified in the coming weeks.

Mr Wike also used the platform to defend the FCT administration’s handling of land allocations and disputes, arguing that many of the controversies stem from long-standing non-compliance and political interference.

He maintained that restoring order in land governance was necessary to protect public infrastructure and attract investment into the capital.

Politics

On the political front, the minister launched a series of attacks against key figures in the opposition, reflecting the widening crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He accused a faction of the party of disregarding valid court rulings, insisting that adherence to judicial decisions remains critical to resolving the party’s internal disputes.

In particular, he challenged the legitimacy of the rival PDP leadership bloc and dared its members to operationalise a parallel national secretariat in Abuja if they believed they had the authority.

There have been disputes between the Wike-backed camp and another faction led by Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde which formed a caretaker committee following a National Executive Committee meeting reportedly led by Kabiru Turaki.

The Wike-backed faction rejected the NEC meeting, arguing that Abdulrahman Mohammed and Samuel Anyanwu are the legitimate party leaders.

During the Wednesday media chat, Mr Wike accused Messrs Kabiru and Makinde, as well as their allies, of acting in bad faith and undermining party unity. He described their actions as “fraudulent,” further entrenching divisions within the party ahead of future electoral contests.

“When will people stop being fraudulent?” Mr Wike responded to journalists when asked about the internal crisis rocking the PDP. “You cannot disobey court judgments and then turn around to deceive Nigerians that you have a legitimate structure. That is not how democracy works.”

The minister also weighed in on developments in Rivers State, criticising Governor Siminalayi Fubara over delays in budget processes, which he linked to alleged political ambitions. Mr Wike, a former Rivers governor, suggested that governance should not be sacrificed for personal political calculations.

“The governor is yet to submit his budget to the House of Assembly, but he is busy pursuing his second-term ambition,” Mr Wike said.

Both the minister and the governor have been embroiled in a power dispute which has divided the lawmakers in the state. While one faction is loyal to the governor, another, which has the majority of the lawmakers, is backed by Mr Wike.

A look down on the opposition

Beyond the PDP, Mr Wike dismissed emerging opposition coalitions, casting doubt on their viability to challenge the ruling establishment. He took a swipe at the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the last election, Peter Obi, downplaying recent political realignments and questioning his motives.

Mr Obi recently joined another party, the NDC, from the ADC, which he joined after leaving the Labour Party. He is expected to be the NDC candidate in next year’s presidential election.

On the 2027 political horizon, the minister declined to confirm or deny speculation surrounding a potential governorship bid by House of Representatives Minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda, stating that such decisions remain premature.