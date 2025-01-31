Abuja-based private university, Baze University has appointed a new set of leaders to drive the university’s next innovation stage in an increasingly sophisticated world of knowledge production, impartation and sharing, the institution said in a statement Thursday.

Chancellor and founder of the University, Distinguished Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, announced at a media briefing after the 37th University Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting that veteran educationalist, administrator, and scholar, Professor Jamila Shu’ara will be the new University Vice-Chancellor for a five-year tenure.

He also announced Professor Abiodun Adeniyi as the new registrar, while Dr. Dogo Mohammed Waziri was reappointed as Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the Baze University Hospital.

Until her appointment, Professor Jamila Shu’ara was the university registrar after her experiences as University Director of Strategy and Director of Academic Planning. A distinguished academic, administrator, and public servant with extensive experience in education and governance, she holds degrees in Consumer Sciences from Howard University, USA, and Bayero University, Kano.

She earned multiple academic distinctions at Howard, including a tuition-free scholarship and placement on the Dean’s List. She is a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management and the Home Economics Professionals Association of Nigeria (HEPAN).

She has several books, journal articles, and technical reports to her credit. She commenced public service as a lecturer and rose through academic ranks to the terminal post of chief lecturer in the Nigerian Colleges of Education system, and held administrative positions of head of department, dean, deputy provost, and provost of a Federal College of Education.

She contributed to academic quality assurance as a resource person for the NCCE. She later played key roles in national education policies, led the Teachers Registration Council, and managed the FME/World Bank/UBEP II project. She led reforms in education, aviation, and petroleum ministries as Federal Permanent Secretary from 2012 to 2017.

Professor Abiodun Adeniyi is a distinguished academic, journalist, and communications expert with extensive experience in media, consultancy, and educational management. He earned his first degree from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and won the British Chevening Scholarship in 2003 to study International Communications at the University of Leeds, UK. His doctoral research, a pioneering study on Internet and Diasporic Communication was among the first African-centred dissertations published by the University of Leeds under the joint Etheses Project.

After earning his PhD in 2008, he served as a Communications Consultant for the World Bank at Nigeria’s Bureau of Public Procurement. He later founded Witswords Consults before transitioning to academia at Baze University. From 2016 to 2023, he headed the Mass Communication Department, becoming associate professor in 2018 and full professor in 2021. He was until this appointment the Dean of the School of Postgraduate Studies.

Dr. Waziri will continue leading Baze University Hospital, a beacon of excellence in healthcare and a true testament to Baze University Abuja’s commitment to advancing medical education and providing top-notch medical services to our nation.

He is a notable healthcare administrator and policy expert recognised for his pivotal role in advancing Nigeria’s National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS). As the former Executive Secretary of NHIS, he laid a solid foundation for the scheme’s effective implementation and expanded health insurance coverage beyond civil servants to a broader segment of the Nigerian population. President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration acknowledged his efforts as a key achievement.

Despite strong ministerial recommendations for a second term, Dr. Waziri’s tenure was unexpectedly cut short in February 2012. However, his expertise in health insurance policy and management continues to be acknowledged internationally. In June 2012, he was named a Congress Ambassador and specially invited to the International Conference on Access to Health Insurance at Erasmus University Rotterdam, The Netherlands. The event, convened under the auspices of H.R.H Princess Máxima of the Netherlands and leading global health institutions, brought together top researchers, policymakers, and practitioners to discuss strategies for expanding sustainable health insurance in developing nations.

Dr. Waziri remains a respected voice in health policy and administration, with his contributions shaping discussions on inclusive healthcare financing in Nigeria and beyond.

Speaking on the appointment, the chancellor said “Baze University stands at the threshold of a new era, driven by a steadfast commitment to excellence, innovation, and transformative leadership. With the appointment of Professor Jamila Shu’ara as Vice-Chancellor, Professor Abiodun Adeniyi as Registrar, and the reappointment of Dr. Dogo Mohammed Waziri as Chief Medical Director, we are confident that the university is well-positioned to advance its mission of providing world-class education, cutting-edge research, and exceptional healthcare services.”

According to him, the new leaders bring extensive academic and administrative expertise and a shared vision for elevating Baze University’s standing as a leading institution of higher learning in Nigeria and beyond.

Their collective experience, integrity, and dedication to academic distinction, he said, will drive the university towards more significant achievements in knowledge production, global collaboration, and societal impact.

“As we embark on this new phase, we reaffirm our commitment to fostering an environment that nurtures intellectual curiosity, innovation, and excellence in service delivery,” Mr Baba-Ahmed said.

“Baze University remains a beacon of quality education, where students are empowered to think critically, engage meaningfully, and contribute effectively to national and global development. I call on all stakeholders, faculty, students, staff, alums, and partners, to support this new leadership team as we strengthen the foundations of academic excellence and institutional growth. Together, we will not only sustain the legacy of Baze University but also chart a bold and progressive course for the future, filled with hope and optimism.”

