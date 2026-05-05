The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the resumption of the final phase of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.

A statement by INEC spokesperson, Mohammed Haruna, said the exercise begins on Monday, 11 May and ends Friday, 10 July.

“During this period, eligible citizens who have attained the age of 18, as well as those who were unable to register during the earlier phases, should seize this opportunity to do so,” the statement read in part.

The commission said it will from Thursday 23 to Wednesday, 29 July display the voters register for claims and objections.

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“This statutory exercise provides an important opportunity for citizens to scrutinise the register and assist the commission in ensuring its accuracy, completeness and credibility,” the statement added.

INEC said individuals who wish to transfer their registration, replace lost or damaged Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), or correct their biodata can also take advantage within the window via the commission’s online portal (https://cvr.inecnigeria.org).

INEC had suspended the second phase of the exercise on 17 April to clean up the voters register after its publication for claims and objections by registrants.

“The Commission reassures Nigerians that all necessary arrangements have been concluded for the smooth conduct of the exercise. We once again appeal to all eligible citizens to present themselves for registration and to play their part in strengthening the foundation of our electoral process,” the statement added.