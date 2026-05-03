Barely days after the Supreme Court granted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) temporary legal reprieve, Nigeria’s fragile opposition coalition may already be showing deeper fractures, with multiple party insiders and public statements indicating that Peter Obi, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and significant blocs of their supporters are weighing possible defections to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of critical electoral deadlines.

With the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) 10 May deadline for the submission of party membership registers rapidly approaching, the unfolding uncertainty threatens the ADC’s ambition to emerge as a unified opposition platform capable of mounting a credible challenge to President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

If confirmed, the potential exits of Messrs Obi and Kwankwaso would represent a major setback for the party’s coalition strategy and reinforce a familiar pattern in Nigerian opposition politics, where legal disputes, structural weaknesses, and competing ambitions repeatedly undermine attempts at unity.

ADC’s big-tent promise faces structural strain

The ADC had recently emerged as a temporary rallying platform for major opposition figures dissatisfied with the PDP, APC, Labour Party, and NNPP.

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Political heavyweights linked to its coalition include Obi, Kwankwaso, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Rivers governor Rotimi Amaechi, and other regional power brokers.

At a recent summit in Ibadan attended by Atiku, Messrs Obi, Amaechi, David Mark, and Rauf Aregbesola, coalition leaders publicly pledged to produce a single presidential candidate to challenge President Tinubu.

However, beneath that show of unity, divisions quickly surfaced.

According to multiple coalition sources, internal divisions have already split supporters of an Obi/Kwankwaso ticket, which many believe could energise youth voters, urban professionals, and key northern constituencies, from proponents of an Atiku/Makinde or Atiku/Amaechi arrangement, seen by some establishment figures as more politically stabilising.

These competing blocs have intensified concerns among party members who fear the ADC’s structure may already be skewed in favour of particular aspirants.

Legal uncertainty raises stakes

Beyond internal rivalry, ADC faces mounting legal pressures.

Although the Supreme Court’s ruling last Thursday restored temporary legitimacy to the David Mark-led leadership, it also returned the substantive disputes to the Federal High Court, leaving core leadership questions unresolved.

Additional threats include: ongoing convention disputes, Kano-based litigations, questions over executive legitimacy, and the Attorney General of the Federation’s controversial push to deregister ADC and other smaller parties.

For many coalition strategists, these legal uncertainties create fears of a repeat of previous electoral crises where court rulings fatally weakened party participation.

Given Nigeria’s tight electoral calendar under the 2026 Electoral Act, any delay or leadership crisis could prove politically devastating.

Obi and Kwankwaso explore alternatives

Sources involved in coalition consultations say Mr Obi has intensified engagements with NDC leaders amid growing concerns that ADC may not provide a sufficiently stable platform.

Several insiders told national media that Mr Obi’s camp increasingly believes the ADC’s internal structure may favour rival aspirants, that presidential zoning remains uncertain, that ongoing litigation could threaten ballot access, and that the NDC may offer a more secure political route.

NDC leaders, including Bayelsa senator Seriake Dickson, have publicly signalled willingness to accommodate both Messrs Obi and Kwankwaso.

Mr Kwankwaso has similarly acknowledged ongoing consultations with NDC, PRP, and other political actors.

In a statement released Saturday, the former Kano governor stopped short of confirming any final decision but openly cited ADC’s legal troubles as mirroring the same externally influenced pressures that previously forced his departure from the NNPP.

His remarks have only intensified speculation that a major political realignment could occur within days.

Can NDC avoid ADC’s fate?

As NDC positions itself as an alternative opposition vehicle, critical questions remain over whether it has stronger legal insulation, can better manage elite rivalries, has sufficient grassroots structures nationwide, and can avoid the factional implosions currently affecting ADC, PDP, and LP.

While recent defections, including that of former Adamawa governorship candidate Aishatu Binani, may strengthen its national profile, analysts have warned that changing platforms alone does not resolve the deeper structural weaknesses that have long plagued opposition politics in Nigeria.

Without disciplined coalition management, the NDC risks inheriting the instability currently threatening the ADC.

What this means for 2027

The broader implications are profound.

If opposition leaders fail to consolidate rapidly around a viable platform, vote fragmentation may intensify, regional political blocs may splinter further, youth voter enthusiasm could diminish, and the ruling APC may gain substantial strategic advantage from a divided opposition field.

For many voters, particularly younger Nigerians who mobilised heavily in 2023, repeated defections and persistent platform instability risk deepening political cynicism.

An Obi/Kwankwaso alliance under the NDC could significantly reshape electoral calculations by combining South-east loyalty with Kano’s formidable political machinery.

Yet even such a potentially formidable coalition would still face serious hurdles, including national spread, legal durability, adequate funding, party cohesion, and the difficult politics of elite compromise.

The critical days ahead

The next 48 to 72 hours may prove decisive.

Should Messrs Obi and Kwankwaso formally defect, Nigeria’s opposition landscape could be dramatically reshaped before the campaign season fully begins.

If they remain, ADC must urgently resolve both its legal vulnerabilities and internal power struggles.

For now, the opposition’s search for a credible, stable presidential platform continues under intense pressure.

As the 10 May deadline looms, one reality is increasingly clear: in Nigeria’s high-stakes electoral politics, timing, structure, and unity may matter as much as popularity.

For millions of Nigerians watching these manoeuvres unfold, the central question remains whether the opposition can finally overcome its recurring cycle of fragmentation — or once again hand strategic advantage to the ruling party before the real contest even begins.