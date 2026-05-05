Two senators, Victor Umeh (ADC-Anambra) and Enyinnaya Abaribe (ADC-Abia), on Tuesday announced their defections from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to different political parties, citing leadership crises and internal disputes.

Mr Umeh, who represents Anambra Central Senatorial District, defected to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), while Mr Abaribe, who represents Abia South Senatorial District, defected to the Labour Party (LP).

Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced the defections in separate letters at plenary.

Mr Umeh, in his letter, said the decision was reached after extensive consultations with key stakeholders, including his family, constituents, and political allies.

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“I have taken this decision after wide consultations with my family, my constituents, and supporters in view of the lingering divisions in the leadership and unending litigations in the African Democratic Congress,” he said.

He reaffirmed his commitment to national development, noting that he would continue to serve through his new political party.

“I remain committed to making my contributions towards the development of our dear nation, but this time through the NDC.”

“Please, accept the assurances of my highest regards,” Mr Umeh, who was elected into the upper chamber on the Labour Party (LP) platform in 2023, said.

Mr Abaribe, in his letter, said his resignation from the ADC takes immediate effect.

“My decision to resign my membership of the African Democratic Congress is effective immediately. Accordingly, I have joined the Labour Party,” he said.

Mr Abaribe said his defection was based on what he described as a deepening leadership crisis within the party.

“My decision is anchored on the now well-known leadership crisis within the ADC, occasioned by multiple legal issues besetting the party,” he said.

Mr Abaribe was re-elected to the Senate on the ticket of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) but recently joined the ADC.

Mr Akpabio joked about the rising trend of defections among lawmakers in response to the latest defections.

He said, “Clerk, note that he has moved and now he has moved from ADC to Labour Party. If he brings another letter, I won’t announce it again,” he said, eliciting laughter among lawmakers.

(NAN)