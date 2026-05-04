Eleven people were killed in a retaliatory attack by bandits on Gwalgoro village in the Kankia Local Government Area of Katsina State on Saturday, after security forces disrupted an operation allegedly led by a notorious bandit and recovered rustled cattle and motorcycles.

The Katsina State Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs disclosed the details in a statement on Sunday.

According to the ministry, intelligence reports indicated that Mohammadu Fulani, described as a notorious bandit kingpin, was leading a group of armed bandits towards certain bridges in the area. Community members promptly alerted security agencies, prompting the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Kankia Police Division to lead a joint team that intercepted the bandits.

The ministry said the operation resulted in the killing of several bandits. Security forces also recovered eight motorcycles and a number of rustled cattle. The motorcycles are currently in the custody of the Kankia Police Division.

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However, in apparent retaliation for the losses suffered, Mr Fulani led another group of bandits in a vicious attack on Gwalgoro village in the Gyaza/Kunduru Ward around noon the same day, killing 11 civilians.

The state government described the attack as a “cowardly assault” and an “act of terror” targeting innocent civilians.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the victims,” the statement read.

The government commended the swift response of the security forces and urged residents to continue providing timely intelligence to security agencies, noting that such collaboration enabled the initial successful interception.

“The State Government, under Governor Dikko Umaru Radda, wishes to call on the people to remain resolute,” the statement added. “We thank our security personnel for their courage, speed, and professionalism in responding to any threat.”

Banditry has remained a major security challenge in Katsina State and other parts of Nigeria’s North-west region, with criminal groups often attacking rural communities, rustling cattle, and killing residents.

The ministry’s statement, signed by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Nasir Mu’azu, emphasised that the government would not tolerate such acts and called for continued community-security partnership to combat the menace.