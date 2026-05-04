Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho has reflected on his decisive impact from the bench after firing Celtic F.C. to a crucial 2-1 victory over Hibernian F.C., a result that keeps the Hoops firmly in the Scottish Premiership title race.

Iheanacho’s late winner capped a dramatic encounter and underlined his growing importance as a game-changer in the final stretch of the season, with Celtic now level on points with Heart of Midlothian F.C.

Impact from the bench in a tense contest

Coming on at a critical stage, Iheanacho once again delivered when it mattered most, continuing a pattern that has defined his role in recent weeks. He spoke with Celtics’ media team about how he felt to score the goal, as a substitute in the second half.

“I feel great always to come in and help the team to get the win,” Iheanacho said after the match. “So I feel really good and I’m happy today. The whole team is happy as well, especially the fans.”

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The game itself was far from straightforward. Hibernian were reduced to 10 men, a situation that often complicates rather than simplifies attacking play, as opponents drop deeper and compress space.

Patience key against 10-man resistance

Iheanacho highlighted the tactical discipline required to break down a resilient Hibernian side despite their numerical disadvantage.

“It’s really important to have patience, especially when you’re playing against 10 men,” he explained.

“It will be really difficult because they will sit back and wait for you to come. So you need patience to move them from side to side to create spaces.

“We did that in the second half and at the end, we got our reward.”

That reward came through Iheanacho’s composure in the box, a moment that ultimately decided the contest.

Composure under pressure

The Nigerian striker also admitted his goal required quick thinking and adaptability in a crowded penalty area.

“In the box, you need to be composed. It was a difficult finish to be fair,” he said.

“I wanted to head it at first, but I just had a second thought to chest it. Then the guys started rushing out.

“I just had to get it on target and see what happens.”

Growing bond with Celtic supporters

Beyond his on-pitch contributions, Iheanacho is quickly building a connection with the Celtic faithful, who have embraced his impact with chants and growing admiration.

“I’m happy. The fans are loving every moment of it. I’m enjoying it as well,” he said.

“We just need to focus on the rest of the games and do the job that we need to do. At the end, we’ll get the trophy, hopefully.”

Fine margins, high stakes

Celtic’s victory draws them level with Hearts, although their rivals hold a superior goal difference and have a game in hand. With just three matches remaining and all top contenders set to face each other, the margin for error is virtually non-existent.

Iheanacho acknowledged the unpredictable nature of the run-in.

“Sometimes it’s good to play first and wait, sometimes it’s good to watch first and then play,” he noted.

“We’ll just wait and see what happens, who wins and who loses, to see where we are.”

Eyes on the Glasgow derby

Attention now shifts to one of football’s fiercest rivalries — the Glasgow derby against Rangers F.C., a fixture that could define Celtic’s title ambitions.

“Obviously, the Glasgow derby is one of the biggest in the world,” Iheanacho said.

“I’ll be happy to be part of it and enjoy it. Hopefully, if I get a goal. But the most important thing is for us to win the game.”

Bigger picture

With the title race heading into its decisive phase, Iheanacho’s ability to deliver in key moments could prove pivotal. In a season where fine margins separate glory from disappointment, Celtic’s belief is being fuelled by players who thrive under pressure, and Iheanacho is rapidly becoming one of them.