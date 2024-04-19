Police operatives in Katsina have foiled an attack on Sabuwa town, headquarters of Sabuwa Local Government Area of the state, killing one suspected bandit.

The police spokesperson, Abubakar Aliyu, made this known to journalists on Thursday in Katsina.

He said that on 17 April, at about 5 p.m., information was received that some suspected bandits in their numbers, armed with dangerous weapons such as AK-47 rifles, on motorcycles, were riding toward Sabuwa town with the intent to attack.

Upon receipt of the report, he said, the DPO Sabuwa mobilised a team of operatives, consisting of men of the Operation Sharan Daji and Community Watch Corps, who responded to the scene.

“They engaged the suspected bandits in a fierce gun duel. The team successfully foiled the planned attack.

“However, a member of the Community Watch Corps sustained a gunshot injury in his right leg and was rushed to the hospital, where he is currently receiving medical attention,” he said.

The spokesperson revealed that in the course of scanning the scene, the body of one suspected bandit that was neutralised was recovered.

He added that one walkie-talkie and a hand grenade were also recovered from the scene.

Mr Aliyu quoted the Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Abubakar-Musa, as urging the public to promptly continue to report anyone seen with a bullet wound, as some of the suspects escaped with gunshot injuries.

He further urged residents of the state to continue to provide vital information about criminal activities in their respective areas in the state.

The commissioner reiterated the command’s commitment towards ensuring the protection of the lives and property of the people of the state.

(NAN)

