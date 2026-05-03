Governor Dauda Lawal has emphasised that the strength of any government is closely tied to the strength of its political base.

The governor emphasised this during the All Progressives Congress (APC) Zamfara State congress on Saturday at the Trade Fair ground in Gusau.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, revealed that 745 delegates from 147 wards of the 14 local governments of Zamfara elected the new State Executive Committee of the APC through consensus.

The statement noted that the newly elected Chairman and other party officials were affirmed by Kaduna State Deputy Governor Dr Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, who served as the congress committee chairperson.

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In his remarks, Governor Lawal said the Congress is both timely and strategic, as it represents a defining moment in consolidating the party’s structures and strengthening internal democracy.

He said, “Today’s process, culminating in the election, affirmation, and swearing-in of new State Executives, is a critical exercise that reinforces the credibility, transparency, and legitimacy of our party at the grassroots and state levels.

“Let me begin by expressing our profound appreciation to the leadership of our great party at the national level for their guidance, support, and commitment to deepening democratic practices within the APC.

“We are equally grateful to the Congress Committee, ably led by Her Excellency, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, for their professionalism, integrity, and sense of duty in overseeing this important assignment.

“Today is about renewing commitment to our party’s ideals: unity, discipline, inclusiveness, and service, strengthening a cohesive, responsive APC in Zamfara.

“As a government, we remain committed to Zamfara State, implementing reforms and targeted actions in security, agriculture, education, healthcare, infrastructure, and economic development to promote sustainable growth and stability.

“We know a government’s strength depends on its political base. A united, disciplined party offers a solid platform for governance and growth. Today’s Congress is crucial to aligning party structures with our governance goals.

“I am confident that this Congress has produced capable, committed, and visionary leaders who will steer the affairs of the APC in Zamfara State with integrity and purpose. I urge those who have emerged as leaders to see their positions as a call to service, responsibility, and accountability.”

In his acceptance speech, Hon Kabiru Moyi B Magaji, the newly elected Chairman of the Zamfara State APC, expressed his commitment to enhancing internal democracy and promoting unity within the party.