‎The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecast haziness and thunderstorms from Sunday to Tuesday.

NiMet’s weather outlook, released on Saturday in Abuja, predicted moderate dust haze with horizontal visibility between two kilometres and five kilometres over the northern region on Sunday.

‎NiMet anticipated localised visibility of less than or equal to 1,000 metres over parts of Katsina, Kano and Jigawa states throughout the forecast period.

‎The agency anticipated moderate dust haze over the North-Central region throughout the period.

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‎NiMet predicted sunny skies with a few patches of cloud over the southern region, with slim prospects of afternoon or evening thunderstorms accompanied by light rainfall over parts of Lagos, Bayelsa, Delta, Rivers, Cross River and Akwa Ibom States.

According to NiMet, moderate dust haze is expected over the northern and North-Central regions throughout the forecast period on Monday.

It forecast sunny skies with few patches of cloud over the southern region, with slim chances of isolated thunderstorms and light rainfall over Ondo, Bayelsa, Rivers, Delta and Edo States later in the day.

The agency predicted a slight dust haze over the northern region during the forecast period on Tuesday.

‎NiMet anticipated moderate dust haze over the north-central region throughout the period.

‎The agency predicted sunny skies with few patches of cloud over the southern region, with slim chances of isolated thunderstorms and light rainfall over Lagos, Edo, Delta and Bayelsa states later in the day.

NiMet advised the public to take necessary precautions as dust particles would remain in suspension.

NiMet advised people with asthma and other respiratory conditions to be cautious under the prevailing weather conditions.

‎It further advised motorists to drive with caution during rainfall and the airline operators to obtain airport-specific weather reports from NiMet for effective operational planning.

‎The agency advised residents to stay informed by visiting its website for regular weather updates.

(NAN)