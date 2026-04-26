The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has raised concerns over rising passenger complaints against domestic airlines, warning operators to improve service delivery amid ongoing disruptions linked to aviation fuel shortages, bird strikes, and other operational challenges.

In a post shared on his official X page on Sunday, the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the NCAA, Michael Achimugu, said that a majority of the authority’s complaints are linked to two airlines, though he did not name them.

He noted that while airlines face difficult operating conditions, including the current Jet A1 fuel crisis, bird strikes and other force majeure events, they must prioritise transparency and passenger care.

“Majority of domestic air passenger complaints are against two airlines. While we understand the extenuating circumstances around jet fuel, bird strikes, and other force majeure cases, it is important that all airlines pay serious attention to the provision of information to passengers during disruptions, refunds and compensations within time,” he wrote.

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Mr Achimugu stressed that failure to refund passengers promptly or to communicate effectively damages the aviation sector’s image and erodes public trust.

“You cannot take money from passengers and refuse to refund. It gives us a bad image. Circumstances are as difficult for the passengers as they are for operators, if not more,” he added.

He also criticised situations where airline staff are unavailable to attend to passengers during delays, urging operators to improve frontline response.

“When a disruption occurs, airline staff must be available to provide information and provide care,” he said, noting that avoiding passengers due to fear of confrontation is not acceptable.

The NCAA official further warned that persistent service lapses could undermine confidence in the sector at a critical time.

“We cannot afford to lose the confidence of the general travelling public at this time. There is a lot at stake.”

He also referenced ongoing government support to the aviation industry under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, noting that operators must match such support with improved service delivery.

The remarks come as Nigeria’s aviation sector continues to grapple with rising fuel costs, flight delays and cancellations, placing increasing pressure on both airlines and passengers.

The NCAA has, in recent weeks, reiterated that airlines must comply with consumer protection regulations, including providing timely updates, refreshments during delays, and compensation where applicable.