Nigeria’s U-20 girls, Falconets, dominated easily and created a hatful of opportunities as they earned a 2-0 win over their counterparts from Malawi in the first leg of a FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup final round fixture in Ikenne-Remo on Saturday.

The win brightened Nigeria’s chances of earning yet another spot at the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup, in which they have been an ever-present since the competition was launched as an U19 tournament in Canada in 2002. While the final scoreline suggests a routine day at the office, the encounter required a tactical recalibration from Coach Moses Adukwu after an opening 45 minutes in which the Falconets created so many opportunities but simply could not get the ball into the net, partly due to the brilliance of visiting goalkeeper Emily Nkhwazi.

From the first blast of the whistle, Nigeria established territorial monopoly, using the width of the pitch, and forcing Malawi’s ‘Young Scorchers’ into a deep defensive block. However, for all the intricate build-up play and attacking intent, the final touch did not get the ball into the net. Malawi’s rear-guard stood obstinate, absorbing pressure and ensuring that the hosts went into the interval with nothing to show for their dominance.

Things changed almost immediately after the restart. Whatever was discussed in the dressing room translated into a higher tempo and more direct probing. The pressure finally told in the 47th minute. A fizzed delivery into the danger zone caused panic in the Malawian defence, forcing Maureen Kenneth into an inadvertent touch that settled into her own net.

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The own goal acted as the spark Nigeria needed. Ten minutes later, the stadium found its voice again. In a move that showed pure clinical execution, Faridat Abdulwahab picked out Kindness Ifeanyi with a pinpoint assist. Ifeanyi made no mistake, doubling the lead and providing the Falconets with the breathing room their effort deserved.

Malawi attempted a late rally, but Nigeria’s structural integrity remained intact. With a two-goal cushion, Moses Adukwu’s side will travel for the second leg in a week’s time having the upper hand in the fixture.

The win earned the Falconets the sum of 1 Million Naira from the President of Remo Stars FC and Beyond Limits Football Academy, Hon. Kunle Soname, who had before the match, promised the team the sum of 500,000 Naira for each goal.

The return leg is scheduled for the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe on Saturday, 9th May, with kickoff set for 3pm Malawi time (2pm in Nigeria).