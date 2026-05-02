The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

Governor Mohammed announced his exit from the PDP on Saturday following a meeting with his state’s political stakeholders.

The gathering was convened to deliberate on the implications of the recent Supreme Court judgement on the PDP’s leadership crisis and to determine a path forward.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, the governor explained that the Supreme Court’s verdict—which nullified the parallel conventions conducted by rival factions—has fundamentally altered the nation’s political landscape.

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He noted that the judgement effectively stripped both factions of their legal standing, leaving the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) to oversee its affairs temporarily.

According to the governor, subsequent internal developments have only deepened the sense of uncertainty within the party.

“After careful consideration and wide consultations with leaders and stakeholders across the country, it has become clear that our efforts to restore stability have not yielded the desired results,” the governor stated.

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While expressing his gratitude to the PDP for facilitating his political growth, Governor Mohammed stated that the necessity of his departure was in the interest of effective governance and stability.

“As responsible leaders, we cannot allow our people to be left without a credible and effective political platform,” he maintained.

He further explained that joining the APM was a strategic decision intended to ensure political continuity and future electoral success.

He described his new party as a “viable platform free from legal encumbrances,” positioning it as the most stable vehicle for his administration’s goals.