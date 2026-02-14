Nigeria’s Falconets sealed their place in the fourth and final round of qualification for the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup after defeating Senegal 2-1 in Diamniadio on Saturday, advancing 3-1 on aggregate.

Holding a slender 1-0 advantage from the first leg at home, the Falconets delivered a disciplined and confident performance away from home to confirm their superiority in the third-round tie.

Kindness Chinaza Ifeanyi, who scored the decisive goal in the first leg, struck again in the 19th minute to give Nigeria an early lead and settle nerves inside the stadium.

The forward headed the ball into the home team’s net off a corner kick to extend Nigeria’s aggregate advantage.

Senegal, chasing a historic first qualification to the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, pushed forward in search of a response, but Nigeria’s defensive line remained compact and organised for much of the first half.

The Falconets doubled their lead in the 69th minute when Precious Oscar also scored off a corner kick to make it 2-0 on the night and 3-0 on aggregate, putting the tie firmly in Nigeria’s control.

Senegal pulled one back through Sokhna N. T. Pene in the 76th minute to raise hopes of a late comeback, but the visitors managed the closing stages well to secure a deserved victory.

The result underlines Nigeria’s pedigree at this level. The Falconets have qualified for every edition of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup since the competition began, finishing runners-up in 2010 and 2014, and reaching the semi-finals in 2012.

That history has made qualification an expectation, but head coach Moses Aduku had warned before the tie that “every match is a final” — a mindset that appeared to shape the team’s disciplined two-legged performance.

Nigeria had taken control of the tie in the first leg with a 1-0 win, despite creating numerous chances. Saturday’s victory in Diamniadio ensured the Falconets did not leave their fate to chance.

Both teams had impressed in earlier rounds. Nigeria swept aside Rwanda 5-0 on aggregate in the second round, while Senegal eliminated Algeria 6-0 over two legs to set up the showdown.

Attention now turns to Malawi, who await in the fourth and final qualifying round scheduled for May.

Malawi edged out Guinea over two legs to step up a tricky tie against Nigeria.

The winner of the Nigeria-Malawi tie will secure one of Africa’s four tickets to the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Poland.