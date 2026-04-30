The Minister of Solid Minerals Development and Chairman of the Africa Minerals Strategy Group (AMSG), Oladele Alake, has called for stronger regional cooperation among African nations to position the continent as a formidable force in global mineral supply chains.

Speaking at the Kenya Mining Investment Conference and Exhibition 2026, Mr Alake said Africa stands at the centre of a new industrial era driven by critical minerals, clean energy technologies, digital transformation and advanced manufacturing.

He noted that while Africa possesses vast deposits of lithium, cobalt, manganese, graphite, gold, copper, nickel, and rare earth elements, the continent continues to capture only a fraction of the economic value generated by its resources.

“For decades, Africa has remained largely an exporter of raw materials and an importer of finished products. This model has constrained industrial growth, weakened economic resilience and limited job creation across our nation,” he said.

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Mr Alake stressed that no African country, acting alone, can fully maximise opportunities emerging from the rapidly evolving global minerals market.

“The time has come for Africa to redefine its place within the global mineral economy, and that transformation must begin with regional cooperation,” he stated.

He urged African nations to harmonise mining policies, facilitate cross-border infrastructure, promote intra-African trade and strengthen regional mineral value chains under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

“A fragmented Africa weakens our bargaining power. A united Africa strengthens our strategic relevance,” the Minister added.

Mr Alake also highlighted the rapid expansion of the Africa Minerals Strategy Group, established in January 2023 by sixteen founding member states and now comprising thirty-one African countries.

He described AMSG as the first truly continent-wide platform through which African countries are building a unified voice on mineral governance, value retention and strategic positioning in global supply chains.

According to him, the Group is advancing cooperation among member states to negotiate fairer terms with global partners, harmonise regulatory frameworks, develop shared infrastructure such as mineral corridors and processing hubs, and strengthen geological data systems to attract investment.

Mr Alake reiterated the urgent need for value addition across Africa’s mining sector, emphasising that the future belongs to nations and regions that process, refine, manufacture and innovate.

“Value addition is not merely an economic aspiration; it is a development imperative. It creates jobs for our youth, stimulates industrialisation, expands government revenues and positions Africa competitively in the industries of the future,” he said.

He further stated that the ongoing restructuring of global supply chains presents Africa with a historic opportunity, but warned that success would require stronger governance, policy consistency, transparency, environmental responsibility and investment-friendly climates.

Mr Alake concluded that the conversation around minerals goes beyond mining and is fundamentally about Africa’s industrial future, economic sovereignty and sustainable prosperity.

“Through visionary leadership, strategic partnerships and continental cooperation, Africa can transition from being merely resource-rich to becoming truly value-rich,” he said.

Lara Owoeye-Wise

Special Assistant on Media to the Minister

April 29, 2026