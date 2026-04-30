The Federal Government has declared Friday a public holiday to enable workers to celebrate International Workers’ Day.
The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the announcement on behalf of the Federal Government.
This was contained in a statement by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Magdalene Ajani, on Wednesday in Abuja.
Mr Tunji-Ojo commended Nigerian workers for their hard work and dedication to national development, adding that their efforts remained essential to Nigeria’s growth and prosperity.
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The minister encouraged workers to embrace patriotism, productivity and dedication to service.
“These qualities are crucial for sustainable development,” Mr Tunji-Ojo emphasised.
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According to him, the Federal Government remains committed to supporting the welfare and security of all workers by creating a favourable environment for economic growth.
He encouraged workers to mark the day by reflecting on the importance of unity and hard work in nation-building.
Mr Tunji-Ojo congratulated workers across the country on a peaceful 1 May Workers’ Day celebration.
(NAN)