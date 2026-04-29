The Nigeria Police Force has ordered dismissal from service and prosecution of all officers involved in the extrajudicial killing of a handcuffed man in Delta State.

Force spokesperson, Anthony Okon, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how a police officer, Nuhu Usman, and others were filmed publicly shooting the man to death.

The erring officers, Mr Usman, an assistant superintendent of police, and other unnamed officers were initially arrested over the matter and subsequently transferred to the Force Headquarters in Abuja for disciplinary action.

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The police in Delta State later identified the executed victim as Mene Ogidi, a 28-year-old man.

Dismissal and prosecution

In the Wednesday statement, Mr Okon, a deputy commissioner of police, said the Force Disciplinary Committee (FDC) has concluded its findings on the extra-judicial killing.

He said the committee established “unequivocally” that the principal officer, Mr Usman, acted in gross violation of Force Order 237 and other extant regulations governing the use of firearms.

He said the committee concluded that his actions were unlawful, unprofessional, and a clear betrayal of the oath to protect life and uphold the law.

“Consequently, the FDC has recommended the immediate dismissal of ASP Nuhu Usman and other officers found culpable.

“The Inspector-General of Police has approved the recommendations and forwarded the same to the Police Service Commission for ratification in line with due process,” he said.

Apart from the dismissal, Mr Okon said the affected officers would be prosecuted.

“Upon completion of the administrative procedures, the affected officers will be handed over to the appropriate judicial authorities for prosecution for their roles in the extrajudicial shooting,” he said.

IGP speaks

Mr Okon said the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, has reiterated that the police maintain a zero-tolerance stance against extrajudicial actions and the abuse of power.

READ ALSO: Police arrest officer who executed handcuffed man in viral video

“No uniform confers the right to take life outside the provisions of the law. Any officer who violates this fundamental principle will face the full weight of disciplinary and legal consequences,” the statement said.

Mr Disu, according to the statement, commiserated with the family of the executed man, acknowledging the pain and loss suffered by them.

The IGP assured the family that the tragic incident would be followed to a “logical conclusion.”

“The Force is fully committed to ensuring that justice is not only served but seen to be served, in a manner that reinforces public confidence and institutional accountability,” he assured.

He urged Nigerians to remain calm and law-abiding, assuring that the police would remain steadfast in their commitment to discipline, professionalism, and the protection of the rights and dignity of all citizens while ensuring accountability at all levels.