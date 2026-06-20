Small-scale business owners around some polling units in Ekiti West Local Government Area are enjoying brisk sales as the Ekiti governorship election progresses.

Meanwhile, commercial motorcyclists and tricycle operators in the state capital, Ado-Ekiti, continued operating in defiance of the movement restriction ordered by the police.

The election has provided a boost to businesses, as traders report increased patronage from voters, election officials, and observers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that several residents took advantage of the large voter turnout to engage in brisk business around polling centres and major roads within the Ekiti West council area.

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Vendors selling sachet water, bottled water, soft drinks, biscuits and other snacks were seen moving around polling units and residential areas, attending to customers waiting to cast their votes.

Some shops and food vendors also opened to cater to voters and visitors who travelled to the communities, despite restrictions on vehicular movement across the state.

At Aramoko-Ekiti, NAN observed that many residents purchased refreshments and food items while waiting for accreditation and voting, creating increased commercial activity in the area.

Similarly, at Ido-Ile Ekiti and Ipole-Iloro-Ekiti, many market owners opened their businesses.

In Erijiyan-Ekiti and Ikogosi-Ekiti, the country home of the incumbent governor, shops were open for voters to buy food and drinks.

One of the traders, Aina Jegede, who sold cold drinks and snacks near a polling unit, said the election had positively impacted her sales.

“I have made good sales today because many people came into the community for the election. Unlike normal days, there are more people moving around and buying drinks and snacks,” she said.

Mrs Jegede hoped that the increased patronage would continue throughout the day as voting progressed.

Other traders also described the election period as an opportunity to generate additional income from the influx of people into their communities.

Commercial cyclists

As of 8 a m., when the accreditation and voting were scheduled to commence, some traders at major markets in Ado-Ekiti metropolis were attending to customers.

NAN reports that the police commissioner in charge of the election, Abayomi Shogunle, had on Friday ordered the restriction of vehicular movement from midnight on Friday till 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Some of the markets visited within the state capital included Eleyeo markets, Oja Oba Erekesan and Oja Bisi, where voting had already commenced.

A commercial motorcyclist, Oluwadare Adeleye, queried why he needed to sit at home.

Mr Adeleye also noted that the security operatives on the ground for the election were very friendly, unlike the past elections

On his part, Moses Ajibade, a tricyclist, said he needed to feed his family and fulfil his weekly contribution obligation, hence the need to engage in brick business.

“I came out around 5:30 a.m., hoping that by 8 a.m., I would stop, but I had to continue working when I noticed there was no stoppage by security men,” he said.

Funmillayo Abolade, a pepper and vegetable seller, claimed that her items are perishable and would be wasted if not disposed of at the right time.

“I can’t leave my market to waste; that’s why I came out to sell, and I’m not here alone; you can see my other colleagues also selling their wares,” she said.

When reminded of the police restriction directive, Mrs Abolade said she was aware but added that she had no other option but to be at the market and return to vote later.

Turnout

Meanwhile, there was an early arrival of election materials, a massive turnout of voters, as well as a heavy presence of security operatives in most of the wards and polling units visited in Ado Local Government Area.

In Ward 10, Unit 7 and Ward 8, Unit 9, accreditation and voting commenced exactly at 8:30 a.m. as election officials had arrived at the units as early as 7 a.m.

At Ward 8, Unit 9, a former senator representing Ekiti Central, a former senator, Babafemi Ojudu, commended the large voter turnout but described the process as cumbersome.

He called on INEC to intervene urgently to address the situation.

“It took them 30 minutes for the BVAS to capture my face, and you can multiply that if we have 500 voters.

“This means some people have to be here till tomorrow. I am calling on INEC to do something urgently in this regard,” he said.

(NAN)