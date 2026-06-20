The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has warned against vote-buying and other electoral offences in the ongoing Ekiti governorship election, vowing that offenders would be arrested and prosecuted.

In a post on its official handle shortly after voting began on Saturday, the police said: “Electoral offences attract sanctions. Vote buying, vote selling, ballot box snatching, violence and intimidation, destruction of electoral materials and disorderly conduct at polling units.”

It said: “Electoral offences undermine democracy and will not be tolerated.”

It also provided an election emergency line, 080062335577, for reporting incidents.

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The police added that offenders would be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law.