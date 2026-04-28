The Labour Party (LP) has elected Nenadi Usman as its substantive national chairman.

Mrs Usman was elected at the party’s national convention held in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, on Tuesday, according to a statement by its new spokesperson, Ken Asogwa.

She was, until her election, the chairperson of the national caretaker committee.

It would be recalled that on Wednesday, 4 September 2024, Mrs Usman was appointed to lead the party’s committee at its NEC meeting in Umuahia, following a leadership vacuum created by the expiration of the tenure of its former leadership.

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She successfully steered the party through a turbulent period marked by leadership disputes, which were ultimately resolved in her favour by the Court of Appeal.

A former finance minister and senator, Mrs Usman brings a wealth of experience and proven capacity to her new role. As the 2027 general elections approach, she bears the immediate responsibility of positioning the party for electoral success.

Following its strong showing in the 2023 general elections, the LP has firmly established itself as a formidable political platform, a foundation that Mrs Usman is poised to consolidate.

Before the convention, Mrs Usman had been recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the caretaker chairman on Friday, 30 January, following a Federal High Court judgement delivered on 21 January affirming her leadership.

The Court of Appeal subsequently upheld this decision in a unanimous judgement delivered on Tuesday, 21 April.

In her acceptance speech, Mrs Usman expressed gratitude to party members for the confidence reposed in her and pledged to reposition the party for greater success.

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She commended the Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, for his exemplary leadership, and assured members that she would not let the party down in her new capacity. She also reaffirmed her commitment to fostering unity, peace, and reconciliation within the party ahead of the next general elections.

In his remarks, Mr Otti charged the newly elected National Working Committee (NWC) to provide purposeful leadership and strengthen the party’s structures nationwide.

Other members elected to the NWC of the party are Iheanacho Obioma, national secretary. Nike Oriola, deputy national chairman; Ken Asogwa, national publicity secretary; Oluchi Oparah, national organising secretary; Anslem Eragbe, national financial secretary; Hilda Dokubo, national women leader, and a host of others.

The newly elected NWC was thereafter sworn in and has assumed office.

Ken Eluma Asogwa

National Publicity Secretary

28th April, 2026