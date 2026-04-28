President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Mike Adenuga, chairman of Globacom and Conoil, on his 73rd birthday.

Mr Tinubu described Mr Adenuga as a colossus whose imprint of excellence spans telecommunications, real estate, banking, and oil and gas.

The congratulatory message was contained in a statement personally signed by the President on Tuesday in Abuja.

“I congratulate the Guru, a businessman with the Midas touch, on his birthday.”

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

He said Adenuga’s life remained an affirmation of hope, belief and vision.

According to the president, the business mogul rose from humble beginnings to become one of Africa’s finest entrepreneurs.

Mr Tinubu said Mr Adenuga’s achievements demonstrated the immense possibilities of Nigerian enterprise, adding that the success story would inspire younger Nigerians.

The president also commended Mr Adenuga’s support for arts, culture, sports and entertainment.

He said culturally significant festivals and youth-focused entertainment events had continued to thrive through the businessman’s backing.

Mr Tinubu further praised Mr Adenuga’s humanitarian contributions in education and healthcare.

“I also laud his many humanitarian endeavours across education and healthcare, and encourage him not to stop giving back to the people.”

The president prayed for continued good health, wisdom and renewed vision for greater accomplishments.

“As Mike celebrates today (Wednesday), I celebrate with him and pray that God Almighty continues to bless him with good health, wisdom, and renewed vision for even greater accomplishments,” Mr Tinubu said.