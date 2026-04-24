The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, has expressed his commitment to deepen ongoing economic reforms and translate them into tangible benefits for all Nigerians.

The minister disclosed his commitment in a statement posted on his X account on Friday, noting that the ministry will consolidate economic gains to stabilise the Nigerian economy under his leadership.

The presidency approved the removal of Wale Edun as finance minister in a minor cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday, and Mr Oyedele was appointed to head the ministry.

Mr Oyedele assumed the position after serving as minister of state for finance at the ministry for a short period.

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Breaking the silence since his latest appointment, Mr Oyedele, who previously chaired the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee, said on Friday that the country will now move from reform to result to accelerate Nigeria’s economic growth.

“I formally assumed office yesterday as the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, following a handover from my predecessor, Mr Wale Edun. I sincerely appreciate him for his service to our country and the foundation he has laid.

“Nigeria is at a critical juncture. Having taken important steps to stabilise the economy, our immediate task is to consolidate these gains, deepen ongoing reforms, and ensure they translate into tangible benefits for all Nigerians,” Mr Oyedele said.

Strategic priorities

The finance minister stated that his strategic priorities include productivity and growth, fiscal discipline and sustainability, revenue optimisation, and fair taxation.

“Our strategic priorities include productivity and growth, creating a predictable and investor-friendly environment anchored on policy coherence, consistency, and clarity.

“Fiscal discipline and sustainability, ensuring transparent and prudent management of public resources and revenue optimisation and fair taxation, harmonising revenue administration, broadening the tax base, reducing the burden on the vulnerable population, and supporting economic growth,” the minister said.

The coordinating minister of the economy added that the finance ministry, under his leadership, will also prioritise stronger government coordination and public-private partnership (PPPP).

Mr Oyedele said the ministry will move beyond design and ensure execution while maintaining disciplined implementation, accountability, and measurable results.

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“It will include Stronger Government Coordination, aligning efforts across all tiers and institutions to maximise policy impact. Public Policy Private Partnership (PPPP), deepening collaboration with the private sector and other key stakeholders for data-driven policy design, co-implementation, and feedback for continuous improvement.

“Good policy design alone is not enough; success will be defined by execution. We are committed to disciplined implementation, accountability, and measurable results.

“I look forward to working with colleagues across government, the private sector, and all Nigerians as we move from reform to result, accelerate growth, and build a more stable, inclusive, and prosperous economy,” Mr Oyedele stated.