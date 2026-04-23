The House of Representatives has called on its members to prioritise the Special Seats for Women Bill, warning that further delay could undermine efforts to improve gender representation in Nigeria’s political system.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance moved by Jesse Onuakalusi (ADC, Lagos) during Thursday’s plenary.

The proposed legislation is one of 44 Constitution Alteration Bills earlier scheduled for voting in 2025 but yet to be concluded by the National Assembly, reflecting a broader slowdown in the ongoing constitutional amendment process.

Leading the debate, Mr Onuakalusi said the bill is designed to introduce constitutionally backed affirmative action by creating additional seats exclusively for women in the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

He described the proposal as a “temporary corrective mechanism” aimed at addressing what he called a long-standing structural imbalance in Nigeria’s political representation.

Citing constitutional provisions, he noted that Nigeria guarantees freedom from discrimination and equal participation in governance, yet women who make up nearly half of the population remain significantly underrepresented in elective and appointive positions.

According to him, women’s representation in elective offices in Nigeria remains below five per cent, one of the lowest globally.

“This persistent underrepresentation constitutes a fundamental democratic deficit,” he said, adding that it deprives governance structures of inclusivity and balanced policy formulation.

To strengthen his argument, the lawmaker pointed to countries where affirmative action policies have improved women’s participation in politics.

He cited Kenya, South Africa, Burundi, South Sudan and Uganda as examples where quota systems or reserved seats have significantly increased female representation in governance.

Despite these precedents, similar constitutional amendment efforts in both the 9th and 10th National Assemblies failed to secure the required two-thirds majority, largely due to weak political will and lack of consensus among lawmakers.

The current proposal, he suggested, offers another opportunity for legislators to reverse that trend.

Mr Onuakalusi also reminded lawmakers that Nigeria is a signatory to several international and regional frameworks that advocate increased participation of women in governance.

These include the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), the Maputo Protocol, the ECOWAS Gender Policy, and the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

He warned that failure to act would continue to undermine Nigeria’s democratic credibility and weaken institutional legitimacy.

“Increasing women’s representation in governance leads to improved outcomes in healthcare, education, social welfare, and economic growth, thereby strengthening national cohesion and sustainable development,” he added.

Mr Onuakalusi urged members to demonstrate patriotism by supporting the bill and ensuring it secures the constitutionally required two-thirds majority in both chambers.

His motion also mandated relevant committees on constitutional review, women affairs and electoral matters to harmonise and fast-track deliberations within a defined legislative timeline.

In addition, he called on state assemblies to prepare for swift concurrence once the bill is passed, while urging civil society groups, traditional institutions and the media to mobilise public support.

The lawmaker further emphasised that the bill is not merely about gender equity but a broader constitutional and developmental necessity essential for inclusive governance.

The motion which was adopted without debate, was subsequently referred the committees on Women Affairs and Constitution Review by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, for further legislative action.

Electoral timeline may limit impact

However, the renewed push comes against the backdrop of a tightening electoral calendar.

With party primaries already underway in line with the timetable released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which fixes the window between 23 April and 30 May, the proposed legislation may not take effect in the current electoral cycle even if passed now.

This development underscores concerns about the recurring pattern of delayed action on gender-focused reforms.

The Special Seats for Women Bill is among several gender-related legislative proposals that have struggled to scale through the National Assembly, highlighting enduring institutional and political barriers to women’s inclusion in Nigeria’s governance structure.