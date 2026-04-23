The main opposition party in Katsina State, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has produced two party chairmen from parallel congresses conducted on Tuesday and Thursday.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the party is engulfed in a leadership crisis between those considered old members and those who joined from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In the Tuesday congress, Musa Wamba was endorsed to continue as party chairman while Nasir Umar was elected as secretary-general.

On Thursday, the other faction elected Mohammed Rimi and Abubakar Adhama as state chairman and secretary-general, respectively.

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On Tuesday, the Deputy National Organising Secretary of the party, Atiku Saleh, said the national headquarters would not accept an unauthorised congress.

He declared the Tuesday congress null and void, saying, “The screening committee constituted by the national headquarters has scheduled Wednesday for the ward and local government congresses, while the state will hold on Thursday.”

ADC became the top opposition party in Katsina at the beginning of the year following the defection of several top politicians from both the APC and the PDP.

Despite an increase in the number of its top politicians, the party’s state leader, Mustapha Inuwa, has failed to tackle the leadership crisis.

While the other faction insists that his tenure has ended because he has been chairman since 2022, Mr Wamba’s faction said those saying so are “outsiders trying to destroy the party.”