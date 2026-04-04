The Nigerian army has sustained significant operational successes across various theatres, including the neutralisation of terrorists, rescue of kidnap victims and arrest of criminal elements.

Operational updates made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) indicate that the military had sustained gains in the last 24 hours across theatres.

In Plateau, the reports said troops of Operation Enduring Peace neutralised three terrorists during an ambush in Wase Local Government Area and foiled an attack on civilians in Shendam, where injured victims were evacuated.

In Borno, it revealed that troops of Operation Hadin Kai thwarted an attempted improvised explosive device (IED) attack along the Konduga–Kawuri road, neutralising two terrorists and recovering weapons.

According to the report, troops also arrested a suspected terrorist kingpin in Toungo, Adamawa, linked to kidnapping and attacks on security forces, as well as three logistics suppliers and a suspected kidnapper in Borno.

“Under Operation Fansan Yamma, troops rescued 10 kidnapped victims in separate operations in Sokoto and Katsina, while also arresting five suspected cattle rustlers in Kebbi and recovering livestock.

“In the South-East, troops recovered and safely detonated four improvised explosive devices in Abia, while arresting suspected cultists and gunrunners in Cross River and Ebonyi states.

“In the Niger Delta, troops intercepted vandalised materials and a vehicle conveying about 900 litres of illegally refined petroleum products in Rivers,” it stated.

The report further revealed that security agencies intervened in a communal clash between Afo natives and Fulani herders in Nasarawa State to prevent escalation.

Military authorities said operations remain ongoing nationwide to sustain pressure on terrorists and other criminal elements. (NAN)