The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Lagos State chapter, is undergoing a leadership transition following the removal of its chairman, Babajide Saheed, after weeks of internal disputes over governance, welfare concerns, and alleged procedural breaches.

The development follows a series of internal meetings and communications reviewed by PREMIUM TIMES, including a press statement by the chairman, a communiqué issued after an Emergency General Meeting (EGM), and correspondence from the association’s national secretariat.

These documents, reviewed by PREMIUM TIMES, show how tensions escalated within the chapter before culminating in the leadership change.

It also indicates that disagreements had been building over several days, with members raising concerns about governance processes and internal decision-making, before a faction reportedly moved to remove the chairman, a decision he rejected as unconstitutional prior to the eventual outcome.

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Internal tensions

The crisis first became visible during an Emergency General Meeting held virtually on 15 April 2026, where more than 200 members of the association deliberated on key welfare and administrative concerns affecting medical practitioners in Lagos State.

At the meeting, members raised concerns over the non-implementation of the revised Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS), particularly professional allowances, despite federal approval.

They also highlighted delays in implementing an approved retirement age for healthcare workers and the non-payment of rural allowances to doctors under the Primary Health Care Board.

Members further condemned what they described as persistent harassment of medical practitioners by law enforcement agencies and other institutions.

Governance disputes

Beyond welfare issues, the meeting also exposed growing disagreements over internal governance within the association.

Members raised concerns about alleged procedural breaches, including disputes over the handling of meetings, disagreements on decisions said to lack proper ratification, and controversies surrounding a delegates’ list for the 2026 Annual Delegates’ Meeting in Kano.

There were also allegations relating to disciplinary actions taken against members without properly constituted resolutions, further deepening mistrust within the leadership structure.

Although Mr Saheed provided explanations during the meeting, tensions reportedly persisted among members.

Rejected as unconstitutional

Following the meeting, a group of members reportedly moved to remove Mr Saheed from office, citing alleged breaches of the association’s constitution and governance procedures.

However, Mr Saheed rejected the move, describing it as unconstitutional and insisting that due process had not been followed.

In a press statement issued on 18 April 2026, he maintained that he remained the duly elected chairman of the association and urged members to disregard what he described as unauthorised actions.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to constitutional governance and transparency within the association.

National body intervention

The crisis prompted intervention from the NMA national secretariat, which stated that it would not recognise any meeting, resolution, or outcome that did not comply with the association’s constitutional provisions.

In a letter addressed to Mr Saheed, the national body urged all parties to maintain calm and ensure strict adherence to due process, stressing that only constitutionally valid proceedings would be recognised.

Despite earlier disputes over procedure and legitimacy, the crisis eventually culminated in the removal of Mr Saheed at a subsequent emergency meeting of members.

Following the decision, Temidire Ewonowo was appointed as the new chairman of the Lagos State chapter, in line with the association’s leadership structure.