The Nigeria Police Force has just issued the statement below announcing that it had sent off a suspected murderer and drug trafficker, Matthew Chukwuemeka Adebiyi, to the United Kingdom to face trial.

Read the full statement below.

NPF EXTRADITES FUGITIVE (MATHEW CHUKWUEMEKA ADEBIYI) TO UK FOR MURDER AND DRUG TRAFFICKING, IGP DISU REAFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO GLOBAL COLLABORATION

The Nigeria Police Force, through the INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB) Abuja, has successfully facilitated the extradition of one Matthew Chukwuemeka Adebiyi to the United Kingdom to face charges bordering on murder and drug trafficking.

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The extradition followed a formal request by United Kingdom authorities in September 2024 to locate, arrest, and extradite the fugitive over his alleged involvement in the murder of one Joshua Boadu on 18th June 2018, after which he fled to Nigeria to evade arrest. He was also alleged to have been involved in the supply of crack cocaine, a Class-A controlled drug, between October 2017 and March 2018 in the United Kingdom.

The suspect (Matthew Chukwuemeka Adebiyi) was arrested on 23rd January 2025 by operatives of the INTERPOL NCB Abuja, following which extradition proceedings were initiated at the Federal High Court, Lagos Judicial Division, in Suit No. FHC/L/CS/416/2025. On 16th February 2026, Honourable Justice A.O. Faji granted the application for his extradition in accordance with the Extradition Act, Cap E25, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

Pursuant to the court order and the execution of a surrender warrant by the relevant Nigerian authorities, the fugitive (Matthew Chukwuemeka Adebiyi) was formally handed over to United Kingdom law enforcement officials on 14th April 2026 at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, for diligent prosecution.

IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, psc(+), NPM, reiterates the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to strengthening international police cooperation and ensuring that Nigeria does not serve as a safe haven for fugitives.

DCP ANTHONY OKON PLACID psc(+) mni

Force Public Relations Officer

Force Headquarters, Abuja

16th April, 2026