Ahead of the 2026 governorship election in Osun State, the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR) has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to appoint a Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) from either the North or the South-East.

CDHR made the appeal in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday.

The statement was jointly signed by its National President, Yinka Folarin, and its Publicity Secretary, Adewunmi Adesina.

The group made the demand following Mutiu Agboke’s transfer as the state REC.

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Neutrality

The human rights organisation expressed concern over Mr Agboke’s redeployment at a critical period leading up to the governorship election.

While acknowledging that postings and redeployments fall within INEC’s administrative powers, the group stressed the need to strengthen public confidence and ensure neutrality in the electoral process.

CDHR said: “We must emphasise that the timing and circumstances surrounding this decision have generated widespread suspicion and tension among stakeholders in Osun State.

“It is imperative to state that the situation in Osun calls for strict monitoring. INEC’s preparedness to conduct a free, fair, and credible election will be defined not only by its assurances but, more importantly, by its actions and inactions in moments such as this.”

REC

Furthermore, the group stressed that the protests and dissatisfaction over the appointment of the new REC, Toyin Babalola, should serve as a warning to INEC.

It added that such developments represent clear early warning signs that must be addressed to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process.

The group said INEC must demonstrate transparency and remain mindful of public perception to retain its credibility as an impartial electoral body.

“In this regard, we strongly demand that a new Resident Electoral Commissioner, preferably from either the Northern or South-Eastern region of Nigeria, be deployed to Osun State to continue the assignment. This measure, we believe, will help restore confidence among the electorate and reduce allegations of bias or undue influence in the electoral process.

“Failure to take this precautionary step may inadvertently validate growing insinuations that INEC is not fully committed to ensuring neutrality and could undermine public trust in the forthcoming 2026 Governorship Elections in Osun State. The CDHR reiterates its commitment to the defence of democratic values, electoral justice, and the protection of the fundamental rights of all citizens”, said CDHR.

The group urged INEC to take firm action in the interest of fairness, equity and national unity.

Cleared parties

This newspaper reported that the INEC had cleared candidates from 14 political parties to participate in the forthcoming election scheduled for 8 August.

However, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP) were not listed, having taken part in the previous governorship poll in the state.

INEC disclosed that the incumbent governor, Ademola Adeleke, would contest on the Accord Party platform, with Kola Adewusi as his running mate.

Olanrewaju Farinloye emerged as the governorship candidate of the Action Alliance, alongside his running mate, Fadahunsi Olaniyi.

For the African Action Congress (AAC), Esan Olajide was listed as the governorship candidate, with Bello Yekeen as his running mate.

Similarly, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) fielded Salaam Folasayo as its governorship candidate, with Agiri Temitope as deputy.

Under the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Adeagbo Yemisi was named governorship candidate, while Atanda Babatunde was listed as her running mate.

Mrs Adeagbo stood out as the only female governorship candidate on the list. Apart from her, the only other woman was Mrs Agiri, who featured as a deputy governorship candidate under the ADC.

The list also included Bola Oyebamiji as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Other parties with candidates in the race included the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Action Peoples Party (APP), Boot Party (BP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Young Progressive Party (YPP), and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

Fiercely contest

This newspaper reported that Mr Adeleke defeated former governor Gboyega Oyetola of the APC in the 2022 governorship election on the PDP platform.

At the time, Mr Oyetola, now a minister of Marine and Blue Economy, was seeking a second term in office.

Since his defeat, the APC has slipped into the minority in the state, with its political influence reduced.

The party’s current governorship candidate, Mr Oyebamiji, previously served as Commissioner for Finance under Mr Oyetola.

The forthcoming election is expected to be fiercely contested, shifting from a traditional two-party race to a three-way battle following the emergence of the ADC.

Meanwhile, former Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola remains a major political force in the state.

The race is now shaping up as a three-cornered contest among the incumbent, Mr Adeleke of the Accord Party, Mr Oyebamiji of the APC, and Mr Salam of the ADC.

Mr Salam, a former Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, is drawing on Mr Aregbesola’s political machinery, whose grassroots network spans all local government areas in the state.