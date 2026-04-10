The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has bowed to pressure from the opposition to postpone its planned nationwide voter revalidation exercise until after the 2027 general election.

The decision was announced on Friday in a statement by INEC spokesperson, Mohammed Haruna, following a meeting between the commission and its Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs).

“Following deliberations, the commission resolved to postpone the exercise until after the 2027 General Election,” the statement said.

Initial decision

INEC had, in an internal memo dated 2 April and signed by Secretary to the Commission, Rose Oriaran-Anthony, asked all RECs to embark on a nationwide voter revalidation exercise ahead of the 2027 general elections.

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The commission said the decision to conduct the exercise stems from the need for a “credible voter register.”

Controversy

But the commission faced heavy criticism for the exercise, with some political parties accusing it of a ploy to disenfranchise millions of Nigerians.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC), currently embroiled in another controversy with the commission over the suspension of its recognition, described the planned voter revalidation exercise as a “recipe for chaos”.

The ADC spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi, said requiring already registered voters to revalidate their details less than 10 months before the polls would suppress turnout, deepen voter apathy and unfairly exclude those unable to travel.

The party also questioned why such a major exercise is emerging just days before its proposed commencement, cautioning the INEC against actions that could be perceived as aiding “electoral manipulation.”

Also, the faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by Kabiru Turaki described the timing of the planned voter revalidation exercise as “suspicious”.

“The timing of the exercise is suspicious, especially with the manner in which the commission has been acting. The question is, why now? Why wasn’t it done a year or two ago? This can be seen as an attempt to disenfranchise Nigerians,” the publicity secretary, Ini Ememobong, said.