The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Ajibola Basiru, has dismissed claims that the ruling party was undermining opposition groups, accusing some political actors of acting outside the law while blaming the government for their internal crises.

Speaking during a nationwide live media chat organised by the party to address issues of governance, party direction and Nigeria’s political future on Wednesday, Mr Basiru took particular aim at factions within the African Democratic Congress (ADC), describing their actions as unlawful and dismissing the legitimacy of a recent convention held by one of its blocs.

He said despite clear judicial pronouncements, “some people still gathered themselves in a beer parlour and say that they are organising convention,” insisting such actions amount to a violation of subsisting court orders.

Mr Basiru’s remarks followed disputes within the ADC, where rival factions have been locked in a leadership tussle.

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He referenced a judgment of the Court of Appeal directing parties in the dispute to maintain the status quo antebellum pending the determination of the case, accusing one faction of disregarding that directive.

According to him, the concept of status quo antebellum, as affirmed in earlier decisions of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, implies maintaining the situation as it existed before the dispute. He argued that proceeding with a convention under such circumstances directly contravenes the law.

The APC official also questioned attempts to link the crisis to President Bola Tinubu, asking whether the president had instructed anyone to violate court orders. He said allegations that the ruling party was orchestrating opposition crises were unfounded.

“Is it President Bola Tinubu that is telling them to violate an Act, contrary to the express position of the Court of Appeal that said don’t create any situation that will affect pending proceedings?” he asked.

The disputed ADC convention reportedly produced far-reaching decisions, including the expulsion of a factional chairman, Nafiu Bala, and a member of the House of Representatives, Leke Abejide, alongside several others such as Kingsley Temitope, Noman Obinna, Kennedy Odion and Stella Chukwuma.

Party officials said the expulsions were based on alleged anti-party activities and were carried out in line with provisions of the party’s constitution empowering its convention to discipline members. However, critics argue that such decisions remain contentious given the ongoing litigation over the party’s leadership.

Mr Basiru maintained that the APC had no role in the internal disputes of other parties, noting that Nigeria currently has about 19 registered political parties, most of which operate without similar crises.

He argued that parties facing persistent disputes should examine whether they are complying with legal and constitutional frameworks governing their activities.

He also cited internal disputes within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), where factions have sought judicial intervention, to illustrate that political crises are not unique to any single party.

According to him, courts have consistently emphasised adherence to due process, including refusing applications that could disrupt pending proceedings.

Drawing comparisons with his party, Mr Basiru said the APC had, in the past, complied with court orders even when it came at a political cost.

He referenced the party’s experience in Zamfara and Rivers states, where legal disputes affected its electoral participation, insisting that the party “did not cry wolf” but accepted judicial outcomes.

He argued that democracy should not be reduced to “unbridled ambition” by individuals seeking to remain in power, but must be anchored on respect for institutions, rule of law, and freedom of expression.

“Democracy is not just about unbridled ambition of a few individuals to continue to be in the corridor of power perpetually. The hallmark of democracy is heterogeneity of ideas, freedom of speech, freedom of association and freedom to organise — and these are clearly evident in our country,” he said.

He also defended the state of press freedom in Nigeria, noting that criticism of the government remains widespread, serving as evidence of democratic freedom.

“Today, perhaps Nigeria has one of the largest numbers of independent media. Every morning, we read editorials critical of our government. Every day, we have talk shows criticising the government,” he added.

Also speaking, the APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, said the party remained strong and expanding, citing its electoral performance across the country and a membership base exceeding 14 million.

He said the party was strengthening internal democracy through reforms such as membership verification, auditing processes and conflict resolution mechanisms at all levels.

“We submitted our audited accounts. INEC came to our office today, verified our books, our operations, and we are waiting for feedback so we can improve,” he said.

According to him, the party has also deepened engagement with elected officials, including governors, the National Assembly and the executive, to align governance with party objectives.

Mr Yilwatda added that the APC was focused on building an inclusive political structure that accommodates youths, women, and diverse ethnic and religious groups, while maintaining internal stability through consensus-building and structured dispute resolution.