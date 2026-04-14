The David Mark-led faction of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has expelled a factional chairman of the party, Nafiu Bala and the member representing Yagba federal constituency of Kogi State in the House of Representatives, Leke Abejide.

It also announced the expulsion of other party members, including a factional leader, Kingsley Temitope, Noman Obinna, Kennedy Odion, Stella Chukwuma, and four others.

According to the party, the affected members were expelled for alleged anti-party activities and attempts to create confusion and instability within the party.

The party stated that the expulsions were carried out pursuant to Article 19(2) of its constitution, which empowers the national convention to suspend or expel any member, as well as exercise disciplinary control over all organs, officers, and members.

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The motion for their expulsion was moved by Binos Yaroe, the senator for Adamawa South Senatorial District and seconded by Abdussamad Dasuki, representing Kebbi/Tambuwal federal constituency at the House of Representatives.

The ADC is currently split into three distinct groups vying for control of the party structure ahead of the 2027 general elections. Apart from the Mark faction, the most prominent of all, there is Mr Bala’s faction and the newly emerged Dumebi Kachikwu faction, each claiming to be the authentic leadership of the party.

Both Messrs Bala and Abejide belong to the same faction. Mr Bala was the ADC governorship candidate in the 2023 election in Gombe State before becoming the party’s deputy national chairman under the leadership of Ralph Nwosu, whose administration handed over to the Mark-led faction.

Mr Abejide, on the other hand, was the only serving lawmaker elected on the platform of the ADC after the 2023 elections. However, in recent months, several lawmakers, including senators and members of the House of Representatives, have defected to the party.

Despite this development, Mr Abejide appears dissatisfied with the leadership structure under Mr Mark. He recently challenged the leadership in court, seeking to restrain Messrs Mark and Rauf Aregbesola from parading themselves as the national chairman and national secretary of the party.

The faction added that the expelled members were given an opportunity to retrace their steps but failed to do so, leaving the party with no alternative but to expel them.