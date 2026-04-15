Ten days after a journalist and civic accountability officer was brutally attacked in Katsina, Governor Dikko Radda has announced a sweeping crackdown on gangs blamed for rising urban violence in the state.

The governor on Tuesday signed an executive order banning the activities of “Kauraye”, “Sarasuka” and other miscreant groups, while also constituting a multi-agency task force and approving special mobile courts to fast-track prosecutions under the Miscreant Activities (Suppression) Order, 2026.

The move follows a wave of violent incidents across Katsina metropolis, including the April 4 attack on Mustapha Sadiq, publisher of Katsina Post and BudgIT’s state budget-tracking officer, raising questions about whether authorities are responding quickly enough to escalating insecurity.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Karauye gangs are disturbing public peace in the Katsina metropolis

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Attack on journalist, civic tracker

Mr Sadiq was assaulted in the early hours of 4 April at his residence in Batagarawa Local Government Area.

Accounts from his co-publisher and BudgIT indicate that between three and five masked attackers scaled the fence and forced entry into his apartment around 2 a.m.

The assailants inflicted injuries on his head and upper body using machetes or similar sharp objects. They fled with his vehicle and mobile phone, but the vehicle was later abandoned in Abukur, Rimi Local Government Area, and has since been recovered.

Mr Sadiq was rushed to a government hospital in Katsina, where he is still receiving treatment. No other member of his household was injured.

BudgIT described the attack as “deeply disturbing and unacceptable.”

In a statement signed by its Country Director, Vahyala Kwaga, the civic technology organisation said it was still assessing whether the assault was linked to Mr Sadiq’s work monitoring public projects “in a very volatile environment and continuous challenges with the closing civic space.”

“At this time, we are uncertain if the attack was connected to his professional and civic responsibilities of tracking public projects,” the statement said. “We are also asking the police to explore if this has to do with his work of holding the government accountable.”

BudgIT said it has filed a formal complaint with the police and called for a “prompt, thorough and transparent investigation.”

Authorities have yet to determine the motive for the attack or whether it is connected to his accountability work.

Government’s response

On Tuesday, speaking at the Government House in Katsina, Mr Radda said his administration would not “fold its arms” while gang activities persisted.

The executive order specifically targets “Kauraye” and “Sarasuka” groups and establishes the Katsina State Kauraye and Thuggery Suppression Task Force.

The task force comprises the police, the State Security Service (SSS), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), the Katsina State Community Watch Corps, the Hisbah Board, and relevant ministries.

It is mandated to dismantle gang networks, conduct intelligence-led operations, arrest and prosecute suspects, confiscate weapons, monitor hotspots, and collaborate with traditional and religious leaders to prevent youth recruitment into criminal groups.

Special mobile courts will also be set up to ensure swift trials. The Attorney General and Chief Judge are expected to operationalise the courts, coordinated by the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs.

“The safety and stability of our communities remain a top priority. We must all work together to address this challenge,” the governor said, urging parents and guardians to caution their wards against unlawful activities.

Pattern of violence

The crackdown comes against a backdrop of persistent urban violence in Katsina.

In March, clashes linked to suspected gang activity in Tudun Wada, Bakin Gawo, Unguwar Wala and Shararrar Pipe left at least three people dead, including popular local musician Sufiyanu Abubakar.

Residents say youth gangs have continued operating in several parts of the state despite previous security interventions.

Early test for crackdown

The police have begun investigating the 4 April attack, although it remains unclear whether the newly established task force will take over the probe.

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Mr Sadiq’s co-publisher, Sadiq Bindawa, told PREMIUM TIMES that the victim is still receiving treatment and expressed hope that the new measures would accelerate efforts to apprehend those responsible.

For journalists, civil society groups and residents, the timing of the attack has turned the case into an early test of the government’s renewed commitment to security and the rule of law.

Observers say the success of the crackdown will depend not only on arrests, but on whether authorities can address the broader drivers of urban violence and ensure justice for victims.