There is confusion over the death of a school vice principal in Katsina State as residents and security sources give conflicting accounts of the incident.

Aminu Abubakar Gora, Vice Principal (Academic) at Government Pilot Secondary School, Dayi, in Malumfashi Local Government Area, was found killed on Sunday morning after he failed to return home from a trip the previous night.

The incident was confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES by the school’s principal, Rabiu Wakas, who described it as tragic and shocking.

According to a youth leader in the community, Nafiu Muazu, Mr Gora left home in the evening, reportedly heading toward Malumfashi, but did not return, prompting concern among family members and residents.

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His body was later discovered the following morning along the Gobirawa road, near the ‘Yan Mama area.

Mr Muazu said initial information circulating in the community suggested that the victim was attacked by suspected motorcycle thieves, as both his motorcycle and mobile phone were missing when his body was found.

He noted, however, that this account remains unconfirmed.

Providing a different perspective, a resident of the area who spoke on condition of anonymity alleged that the victim may have been trailed from Malumfashi before he was killed.

He suspects that the attackers followed Mr Gora in a vehicle and struck him with a heavy object, possibly a car jack, before taking his belongings. According to the source, the nature of the attack raised suspicion that the killing may have been deliberate.

Meanwhile, a security source familiar with the incident told PREMIUM TIMES that preliminary observations showed no evidence of gunshot wounds on the body.

The source added that there were indications of possible strangulation, including blood observed around the victim’s mouth, but noted that a definitive cause of death would depend on the outcome of a medical examination.

Efforts to obtain an official response from the Katsina State Police Command were unsuccessful.

As of press time, authorities had yet to confirm the exact circumstances surrounding the killing, and no arrests had been made. Investigations were ongoing.

The death has left colleagues, students and residents of Gora and surrounding communities in shock.

Mr Gora was well-known locally for his small-scale mobile money (POS) business, which often required travel along the Malumfashi–Gora axis.

The incident comes amid continued concerns over crime and insecurity in parts of Katsina State, where armed banditry, kidnapping and robbery have persisted despite repeated security operations.