The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on the National Assembly to investigate an X account allegedly owned by the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Joash Amupitan.

In a statement on Monday, SERAP asked the lawmakers to exercise their constitutional oversight powers to conduct what it described as a “credible, impartial, transparent and effective” investigation into the allegations and to ensure that they are neither ignored nor covered up.

Mr Amupitan, a professor, has been in the eye of the storm after social media users accused him of making partisan comments in 2023 via an X account.

Although the INEC chairperson has denied owning or operating the account, it appears to be linked to him.

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Social media users used Grok, an AI chatbot on X, to analyse the account and found that it was linked to his known email account and phone number. The account, created in 2022, carried Mr Amupitan’s name, which was changed only after public scrutiny.

“Account joashamupitan (ID 1567086242164101120, created 6 Sep 2022) aligns with Prof. Joash Ojo Amupitan via email on his UniJos CV. Today (10 Apr 2026), username changed to Sundayvibe00, profile locked/protected, relabeled “Parody Account,” prior posts deleted after a 2023 tweet resurfaced,” Grok responded to one user.

SERAP said both the allegations and INEC’s reaction raise “serious concerns” about the integrity and impartiality of the commission.

“The credibility of INEC is essential to the integrity and legitimacy of Nigeria’s electoral process, and any allegations that may undermine this credibility must be promptly, thoroughly, transparently and effectively investigated,” SERAP said.

“Where there is sufficient admissible evidence of wrongdoing, appropriate measures must be taken in accordance with the law.”

Citing Sections 88 and 89 of the Nigerian constitution, SERAP noted that the National Assembly is empowered to investigate the conduct of public officials and institutions to expose corruption, inefficiency or abuse of office.

It added that exercising such powers in the current case would serve the public interest by ensuring accountability and reinforcing the integrity of Nigeria’s electoral system.

The group maintained that the independence and impartiality of INEC are fundamental to the conduct of free, fair and credible elections, adding that the legislature must promptly address any doubts about the conduct of those overseeing elections.