The Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has adopted Solomon Adeola as the consensus gubernatorial candidate of the party ahead of 2027 general elections.

Mr Adeola, the senator representing Ogun West in the current Senate, was unanimously adopted as the candidate of the party on Monday at its expanded caucus meeting.

The meeting was presided over by the chairperson of the party in the state.

Speaking at the meeting, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, said he was pleased to see Mr Adeola as his preferred successor and that he would do everything to ensure that the consensus candidate of the party wins the next governorship election in the state.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

READ ALSO: Kano APC leaders back Garo for deputy governor role

Although the APC has yet to carry out its governorship primary election in the state, Mr Adeola, who previously was in the Senate between 2015 and 2023 representing Lagos West, has the brightest chance of clinching the ticket among the horde of aspirants based on the consensus arrangement.

He is the chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations.

It remains to be seen how other aspirants on the platform of the party, including Iyabo Obasanjo, Tunde Lemo, Gboyega Isiaka and the rest, will receive the adoption of Mr Adeola as the consensus candidate of the party.

The senator’s Ogun West Senatorial District has yet to produce the state governor since the beginning of the current Fourth Republic in 1999.