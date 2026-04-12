The African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Sunday released the updated list of its Convention Committee and sub-committees ahead of its 14 April national convention.

A statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, in Abuja, said the update was aimed at strengthening coordination and ensuring a smooth and credible convention.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the party had earlier released its National Convention Central Coordination Committee, with Liyel Imoke, a former governor of Cross River State, as the chairman and Aminu Tambuwal, the Sokoto South senator, as the deputy chairman.

The party urged all committee members to discharge their responsibilities with diligence and called on stakeholders to support the process.

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The updated lists signed by the party’s National Organising Secretary, Chinedu Idigo, read: “The ADC has approved the nomination of the following persons to serve on the convention planning committee for the national convention to be held on Tuesday, April 14, 2026.”

NAN reports that the updated convention committee list had 16 sub-committees, including logistics, electoral, accommodation, venue, security, finance, media and publicity, delegate accreditation and welfare, among others.

Two weeks ago, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) withdrew its recognition of the David Mark-led national leadership following a Court of Appeal ruling.

However, the party said it would go ahead with its planned congresses and national convention.

The convention holds on Tuesday, the same day the Supreme Court will hear appeal by Mr Mark seeking an order staying the execution of the 12 March judgement of the Court of Appeal on which INEC acted.

The List