Communities in Kwara State are taking proactive steps to combat Gender-Based Violence (GBV), with local structures now reporting cases and enforcing rules to protect survivors.

Olasupo Abideen, founder and global director of Brain Builders Youth Development Initiative (BBYDI), made this known in a statement on Friday.

At an event held in the state on Thursday, traditional rulers shared strategies they have adopted to address GBV in their communities.

In 2025, BBYDI organised a GBV prevention programme that led to the establishment of community-led structures, including reporting desks.

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One such initiative is the ‘Alalubosa reporting desk’ in the Alalubosa community, where 10 out of 12 reported cases have now been “resolved.”

A social charter was unveiled to prioritise the protection of women and girls from gender-based violence and ensure they have a seat at the table in traditional decision-making spaces.

“In Alalubosa, a community-wide marriage agreement is now binding on new couples, with stated consequences for spousal violence,” Mr Abideen said.

“In Agbarere and Ganmo communities, social charters have been developed, adopted, and signed by religious, youth, and women leaders. Trained local ambassadors continue running awareness sessions.”

Traditional leaders take the lead

On his part, Ahmad Adebowale, BBYDI’s community engagement officer, said traditional leaders have begun to take initiative.

“They are convening ward heads and holding community members accountable to charters they helped draft,” Mr Adebowale said.

Saudat Abdulbaqi, dean of the faculty of communication and information sciences at the University of Ilorin, delivered a keynote address in which she contended that the moral authority and direct family access held by traditional leaders are qualities that formal institutions cannot replicate.

Ms Abdulbaqi urged the leaders to be actively involved, noting that most survivors seek help within their community before approaching any formal system.

“What leaders tolerate becomes culture,” she said. “What leaders condemn begins to change.”

Mr Abideen said the organisation spent two years conducting 16 targeted engagements with traditional leaders, convening workshops across Kwara’s three senatorial districts.

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The engagements led to the co-creation of 20 GBV prevention messages in Yoruba, Nupe, and English.

Prosecution

Similarly, Nurah Jimoh-Sanni, BBYDI’s executive director, opened the event with a case that illustrated the shift the programme is tracking.

Mrs Jimoh-Sanmi said the programme tracked a significant shift in one community where a case of sexual violence involving a young girl emerged.

According to her, the community broke from the local tradition of favouring quiet settlements, ensuring the case was reported and that the perpetrator was arrested and charged.

“That moment was not just about justice for one survivor,” Mrs Jimoh-Sanni said.

“It was a signal of something deeper: a shift in how communities understand responsibility, accountability, and protection.”