Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has said Wednesday’s visit to the factional chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), David Mark, was aimed at strategising on how democracy can continue to thrive in Nigeria’s political space.

Mr Makinde, one of the two sitting governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), also noted that the visit was to show solidarity with Mr Mark’s faction amid its leadership crisis.

The governor stated this while addressing journalists shortly after the meeting, which was held at Mr Mark’s residence in Abuja.

“We came here to visit the leadership of ADC. We’re on a solidarity visit. We’ve seen what has been happening within the political space, the court and the protest today. We came to show solidarity and to commit to a clean democratic space in our country,” he said.

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PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported that Mr Mark, a former Senate President hosted Mr Makinde and executive members of the Kabiru Turaki faction of the PDP.

The meeting was held just hours after his faction of the ADC staged a protest at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the party’s internal crisis.

Leaders of Mr Mark’s ADC faction present at the meeting include former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

Also in attendance are Rabiu Kwankwaso, former presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), former Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, Senator representing Sokoto South, Aminu Tambuwal and the faction’s spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi.

On the PDP side, apart from Messrs Makinde and Turaki, other attendees included the faction’s National Secretary, Taofeeq Arapaja, and its spokesperson, Ini Ememobong.

ADC Crisis

The ADC is currently divided into two main factions, one led by Mr Mark and the other by Nafiu Bala.

Rauf Aregbesola, a former governor and Minister of Interior is the national secretary of Mr Mark’s faction. The faction also has the support of a former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, former presidential candidate, Peter Obi and many other opposition figures.

Last Wednesday, INEC suspended recognition of Mr Mark’s leadership of the party following a ruling by the Court of Appeal and ongoing litigation.

The commission said its decision was based on a directive of the Court of Appeal, which ordered the warring factions to maintain the status quo pending the determination of a substantive suit before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

In response, Mr Mark’s leadership demanded the immediate resignation of the INEC Chairperson, Joash Amupitan, accusing the electoral body of undermining democracy and interfering in the internal affairs of political parties.