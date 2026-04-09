Suspected fighters of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) have carried out fresh attacks on Nigerian military formations in Borno State, with reports indicating the death of a commanding officer.

Multiple sources, including intelligence sources and jihadi researchers, said the attacks—which they believe were part of ISWAP’s “Camp Holocaust” campaign—targeted military formations in Benisheikh, Pulka and Mungono.

‘Army general killed’

In the attack on Benisheikh, Kaga Local Government Area of Borno State, the commanding officer of the joint task force in the town was reportedly killed.

However, the Nigerian Army has not issued an official statement about the attacks and the reported death of the brigadier general.

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Appolonia Anele, the spokesperson for the Nigerian Army has not responded to an enquiry sent to her.

Camp Holocaust is a campaign launched by ISWAP early last year targeting military formations and personnel.

A report by Good Governance Africa (GGA) indicates that about 16 military bases were attacked during the campaign last year.

Similarly, the Institute of Security Studies (ISS) estimates that roughly 500 people were killed in no fewer than 200 attacks carried out under the deadly campaign.

The offensive appears to have escalated, with insurgents increasingly deploying advanced weapons, including armed drones.

This year alone, PREMIUM TIMES had reported attacks on military formations in Mainok, Jakana, Marte and Konduga among others.

In response to the increasing attacks on military bases, the Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, summoned service chiefs last month.

During the meeting, Mr Musa, a retired army general and former chief of defence staff, acknowledged the killings of military operatives but noted that the casualties were higher on the terrorists’ side.